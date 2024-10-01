Shatta Wale has refueled conversations about his failed relationship with his former collaborator Burna Boy

The Ghanaian musician has been on no talking terms with his Nigerian colleague after their scuffle

The musician's remarks come after Burna Boy's PR woes tied to Sean Diddy Combs' arrest

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has weighed in on the trending rumours about Burna Boy after P Diddy's arrest.

After their online scuffle, Shatta Wale talked publicly about Burna Boy for the first time in a long time in a series of social media posts.

His posts come after the recent arrest of American rapper and business mogul Sean Diddy Combs.

The rapper is currently facing trial with multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Authorities confirmed that they found illegal substances and over a thousand bottles of baby oil and lubricants after raiding his LA and Miami residencies.

Prosecutors established that the embattled music executive allegedly leveraged his business empire to transport male and female employees to participate in sexual activities, which he would watch and self-stimulate.

The rumours and accusations against Diddy have taken a toll on his close associates, including Burna Boy.

On October 1, Shatta Wale took to social media, urging fans to stop trolling Burna Boy. Before his plea, the Ghanaian star had shared hilarious comments about the ongoing saga, making fans question his intentions.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's gesture towards Burna Boy.

OriginalMojoe wrote:

"Tap in King Nie. Be humble and go and apologize to him and stop this wanna be gangster skin pain moves"

@LeoEike said:

"Brr move on. He shun ur matter since"

@Kingspride7091 remarked:

"Wale can we focus on our album and leave burna alone, you helped him and when he got to the top and it was time to return the favour, he started acting weird. Such is life but forget abt that guy and let’s promote the album na sometimes you dey over do"

@AbdulYussi14360 added:

"Mhan dey support him own for here #real love ❤️"

Shtta Wale blasts protestors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had rubbished the efforts of some Ghanaians protesting the rise of illegal mining in the country.

The musician chided critics, pushing him to rally behind the cause and help raise awareness about the arrested protestors.

