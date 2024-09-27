Yaw Tog Trolls Jay Bahd In Heated Social Media Banter, Asks Him To Speak Good English
- Yaw Tog, in a post on X, trolled his long-time rival Jay Bahd after he made grammatical errors in an audio he shared on the platform
- The rapper quoted the audio and asked Jay Bahd to speak English, making fun of him and the mistakes that he made
- The pair have been going at each other for a long time, with both exchanging diss songs in the past
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Yaw Tog has reignited his rivalry with fellow rapper Jay Bahd, this time taking to social media to poke fun at a recent audio clip shared by his long-time adversary.
In the audio Jay Bahd posted on X (formerly Twitter), the rapper made several grammatical errors that did not go unnoticed by Yaw Tog.
Seizing the moment, Yaw Tog quoted the post and trolled Jay Bahd, telling him to "speak English". His comment sparked reactions from fans and followers.
The two artistes have been feuding for years, regularly slamming each other online and in their music.
Their rivalry has resulted in disstracks from both sides. The beef stemmed from a misunderstanding over a contract offered to Yaw Tog by the Asakaa boys.
Yaw Tog and Jay Bahd spark reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
One_Easythinker said:
"sia types of rainfall sef you couldn't name them and you wan laugh at someone who is better than you musically sia line sei"
JoeyPsalmist commented:
"He's speaking wisdom listen Is English your mother tongue Is it going to bring him food?"
TwentyOne_OBO reacted:
"Is he talking to Ghanaians or the American president? Let’s be serious man"
wtf_pappy wrote:
"Ein English d!e like your career"
Borks90 said:
"😂ah Yaw Tog dey troll oo"
Jay Bahd criticises protesters
Jay Bahd has been in the trends recently, especially after the statement he made about the protesters.
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jay Bahd lashed out at supporters of the recent demonstrations in Accra, who chastised him for not showing support.
The musician opined that he was not willing to be part of the demonstrations, which caused chaos.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.