Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has made his stance clear regarding not joining the anti-galamsey protest

Making his point on his X account, Shatta Wale buttressed his point by referencing the arrest of socialite Efia Odo in the Fix The Country protest

Shatta Wale's statements got many people talking and sharing diverse opinions in the comments

Celebrated dancehall musician Shatta Wale has lashed out at critics pushing him to speak up against galamsy and the arrest of the anti-galamsey protesters.

Shatta Wale speaks up about protest

Taking to his X account, the dancehall musician maintained his dance of not joining the anti-galamsey protest.

Butressing his point, he made reference to the arrest of socialite and actress Efia Odo for participating in the Fix The Country protest.

He encouraged the youth to refrain from the protests, adding that the country could only improve if citizens came together and worked to build the country.

The SAFA hitmaker advised Ghanaians not to politicise their grievances about the country. Shatta Wale advised the youth to wise up and think strategically.

"Ibe so nooorr u guys come with fix the country and got @efiaodo arrested …Stop this Nonesense cause this country can only get better if we join hands as citizens and not politicize things …Think ooo think … "

Addressing the matter of infleuncers pushing for people to join the anti-galamsey protest, he noted that most of them had been bribed.

In his statement, the dancehall musician referred to influencers as persons who were unwise and did jobs that did not pay as much.

"Some ppl go collect coins to come and influence you ……SMH…..Influencers with no brains ..cheap Job to finish your own brothers and sisters mcheewww!!"

Shatta Wale on anti-galamsey protest.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's statement

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Shatta Wale's opposing views about Ghanaians protesting against galamsey:

@RolandTierwiir said:

"lol. All this be nonsense. If you get issue with Kalyjay. Go settle am. But saying the campaign against Galamsey be political agenda, shows you no get sense!!"

@stopfooling10 said:

"Herr wale I back u, those doing this fix the country n coo dey do am seck of self interest."

@KouphiG said:

"Shatta is talking deep Mo we wedge then think deep about am 🤔🤔🤔"

@Dude_kickers said:

"Shattawale are u joining the Demonstration or not"

Shatta Wale advises youth on 2024 election

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, performed at the Ghana Report Job and Entrepreneurship Fair at Independence Square on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

He halted his performance to advise the Ghanaian youth on the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024. He urged everyone to vote wisely to avoid making any complaints later.

Shatta Wale's advice to the youth garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh