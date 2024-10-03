Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter Baby Island, in a video learnt to type at Yvonne Nelson's school, Yvonne Nelson International School

The actress shared a video of the little girl being guided by a teacher as she excitedly tapped on letters on the keyboard

Yvonne Nelson shared other videos from the school with the pupils having fun as they learnt

Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Baby Island, has been spotted learning how to type at Yvonne Nelson International School. In a video shared by actress Yvonne Nelson, the young girl could be seen being guided by a teacher as she tapped the letters on a keyboard.

The video showed Baby Island paying close attention as the teacher helped her identify the keys. The little girl, full of excitement, pressed the keys carefully, showing her intelligence as she effortlessly identified the keys.

In addition to the video of Baby Island, Yvonne Nelson also shared other clips from the school, showing pupils engaged in fun activities as they learn.

The videos were well received, with fans praising the actress for her efforts in building a school that focuses on both education and enjoyment. The actress started the beautiful school in 2023, and since then, the institution has grown significantly.

Yvonne Nelson's school impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

naami_jayem said:

"Slide 4 my fave. Wish I had the opportunity to learn how to use the computer at an early age"

munarazz commented:

"Very beautiful 😍😍am very proud of you dear girl friend 🙌❤️💪"

casperbeblino11 said:

"God bless you miss Yvonne for such an amazing school and job ❤️"

gifty.debrah commented:

"I can see Ryn❤️❤️❤️. Beautiful"

queenslyvida said:

"So beautiful to watch... Thank God for the gift of you❤️❤️❤️"

Yvonne Nelson shows off painting skills

Yvonne Nelson is a very talented actress, but she has other talents as well.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress showed off her art skills in footage that went viral.

Many Ghanaians shared reviews of the art, and many people applauded her in the comment section of the viral post.

