Actress Yvonne Nelson got many people admiring her incredible art skills when she shared a video on her social media page

In the video, she was seated closer to the door of her hotel as she drew the lake, and forest with people standing in it

Many people shared positive reviews of the painting, with many others applauding her in the comment section

Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, showed that she was a woman of many talents as she displayed her art skills in a video.

Yvonne Nelson paints in a video. Image Credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson paints in video

Seated in her hotel room, Yvonne Nelson painted on a white canvas with a brush. She started by painting the lake blue before adding the skies and the greenery.

In the video, the star actress was dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt dress, and her hair was styled into cornrows.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she quoted the famous Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, who said there was no must in art because art was free.

Video of Yvonne Nelson's painting.

Reactions to Yvonne Nelson's drawing

Many people in the comment section talked about Yvonne Nelson having several talents, and they shared positive reviews of the painting.

Others also referred to the YN International School owner as a legend and a renowned painter, among other accolades.

Below are the lovely reactions to the video:

bestdeal_laptops said:

"Versatility at its peak..(dont like comment please)..tell me what you can’t do?🥰"

bigjoe11223 said:

"Yvonne the legend😍"

fixon2owoo said:

"Painter papapaaaaaaa ❤️❤️❤️"

real_princemorgan said:

"Oil on canvas right... You gonna artist me then 😮😮😍😍"

rit.aokyere said:

"Too much talent in one person Woww 😍🤗♥️🥰😳"

okor_dede_1 said:

"Wow very creative my Queen ❤️"

