Embattled comedian Funny Face's baby mama and actress, Vanessa Nicole, has taken to social media to respond to his unverified DNA results about their twin daughters, Ella and Bella

In her Instagram stories, the actress wondered where the comedian got the unverified DNA results from after going through a long process of getting a DNA test done

Vanessa Nicole further asserted that the embattled comedian had sued the documents of the DNA results for rolling papers

Vanessa Nicole, actress and the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, has reacted to his DNA test results in allegations that their twin daughters, Ella and Bella, are not his children.

Vanesa Nicole responds to Funny Face's DNA test result allegations. Image Credit: @vanessah_nicole and @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Nicole speaks on DNA tests

Vanesa Nicole took to her Instagram stories to share her opinions on the allegations Funny Face made against her regarding their twin daughters, Ella and Bella, whom he said were not his.

The embattled comedian, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, accused Vanessa Nicole of infidelity.

Responding to the allegations, Vanessa Nicole asked Funny Face why he decided not to share the actual DNA results but rather conjure results.

She then noted that the embattled comedian had used the documents from the DNA results for rolling papers as she used two cigarette emojis.

Vanessa Nicole added laughing emojis in between her messages as she laughed at the situation of her baby daddy allegedly spreading false information about the paternity of their twin daughters.

"How can 👉you go for a test and give results with your mouth 😂😂you've used the paper for 🚬🚬TRY AGAIN😂😂😂😂," the actress wrote in her Instagram stories.

Vanessa Nicole's response to Funny Face.

Funny Face flaunts new lady

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face appeared to be moving on from his baby mama, Vanessa, and his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

This comes after the comedian accused his former partner of infidelity and shared unverified DNA results of their children in a video on social media.

Amidst all the chaos, Funny Face, in a video that surfaced on social media, flaunted another beautiful young lady, which got many fans talking.

