Medikal, in a social media post, issued a stern warning to comic actor Funny Face over some allegations he made against him

Funny Face accused the rapper of having an affair with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

Medikal's response to Funny Face's remarks triggered a lot of negative reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has responded to Funny Face after he made a serious allegation against him on social media.

Medikal warns Funny Face over allegations

Funny Face took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself ranting in his home. He blamed Medikal for the collapse of his relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

The comic actor alleged that Medikal had been having a secret affair with Vanessa Nicole during their time as a couple.

He also claimed that the rapper was still married to his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, during the period of the alleged affair.

Funny Face's allegations have not gone down well with Medikal, who has taken to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to respond and issue a stern warning to the comic actor.

The rapper said he understood that the comic actor was still aggrieved over his nasty split with Vanessa Nicole. Medikal also warned Funny Face to keep his name out of his public rants.

He wrote:

"Someone should tell Funny Face that, with all due respect, I understand what he is going through, but he should keep my name out."

Medikal dismissed the allegations levelled against him by Funny Face and implied that the comic actor should be grateful if he were genuinely engaged in a secret affair with his baby mama.

Reactions to Medikal's social media post

Medikal's response to Funny Face's allegations triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. Many criticised the rapper for his remarks. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@efo_phil commented:

"Delete this nonsense Chale."

@Ghana_Ronaldo commented:

"Even if I did he should be grateful, MDK what does this statement mean ??"

@LawrenceSaynt commented:

"Medikal no be correct 😹😹."

@Kakutey_ commented:

"I never f'ed his girl, even if I did, he should be grateful. It's a very painful and disrespectful thing to say this to your brother if indeed you had an affair with his woman. Karma is real and I'm sure it'll serve you dinner at the appropriate time. Shalom!"

@quabena_god commented:

"Chale u can do better. Delete this bro."

Funny Face supports Medikal after his complaints

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face rallied support for Medikal after he complained about the maltreatment from his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

The comic actor encouraged Medikal, saying that only God would take him out of the situation he was going through.

