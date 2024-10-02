Celebrated gospel singer Celestine Donkor opened up about her upbringing and how her parents struggled financially

In an interview with MzGee, the singer recounted childhood memories of her and 14 other siblings eating from one pot

She said they lived in a compound house with 11 other families and her mother worked petty trade to cater for them

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has opened up about the struggles of her childhood, including how she and her 14 siblings used to eat from one pot and sleep in a chamber and a hall.

Celestine Donkor speaks about how her parents raised 15 kids in a poor home.

Celestine Donkor speaks about childhood

In the Grass to Grace edition of Just Being Us, Donkor reflected on the challenges she faced growing up in a compound house with 11 other neighbours. Her parents raised 15 children in a single room, known as a hall and chamber.

The Agbebolo hitmaker praised her mother’s dedication and hard work to keeping the family well-fed, sharing a heartwarming memory.

She said that she and her siblings were often amazed by how their mother could prepare enough food for everyone in one pot, which they affectionately called the 'miracle pot'.

Explaining why the pot was referred to as a miracle pot in the same interview, she said that the food that was in the pot was somehow always enough for everyone in the home.

Celestine told the show's host MzGee that her family did not have much money, thereby pushing her mother to engage in petty trading to fend for them.

Sharing fond memories, the gospel singer of Ewe descent said she grew up in a compound house at Abeka that housed 12 families, where she spent most of the years sleeping on a couch.

Below is the full interview with Celestine Donkor:

