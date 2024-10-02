After returning to social media after a stint in hospital over his mental health, Funny Face has shared details about a DNA test on his children

In the video, the embattled comedian detailed how his friend Sadat helped him get the hair of his twin daughters Ella and Bella for testing purposes

The comedian alleging that he was not the father of his children has triggered opinions from fans on social media, who advised him to move on

Embattled comedian Funny Face has spoken about the DNA tests conducted on his twin daughters, Ella and Bella, whom he shares with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Funny Face drops details on DNA tests

In a video on his Instagram page, Funny Face said that his friend, Sadat, helped him get the hair of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella, when Sadat met Vanessa at a hotel.

"Sadat, thank you for helping a brother out," Funny Face said in the video.

The embattled comedian, who was recently released from the Pantang Hospital due to his recent mental health troubles, said that the children were not his.

In the caption, Funny Face, who celebrated his 43rd birthday on October 1, 2024, pleaded with telecommunication giant Telecel Ghana to consider him a brand ambassador.

He also made his plea in the video, noting that he had a passion for work and would take his job seriously since he was in dire need of money.

"@_telecelghana let's do dis .. aswear I will work for you people like A G.O. A .T dis is word play .. 😂🤣😭 Medisooorrrrnkporrr dont know"

Below is the video of Funny Face speaking about DNA tests:

Reactions to Funny Face's paternity video

The video left many of Funny Face's fans worried about his mental health. Others also analysed the situation and advised him in the comments section.

blackdiamond_gh said:

"Ah.. like seriously, the kids are not yours, oh nooo, but they look like you ooo, they seriously do."

eunice.andoh.737 said:

"All this time those children were not yours. That why Vanessa never felt the need to let you see them my God."

st_deriq said:

"Chale the towel tire oohh when you go change em 😂 It's has been with you throughout your rough time but at least change em na wabrɛ! Justice for Funnyface towel."

frank.kash said:

"These are some of the reasons they keep criticising #voltarians. Honestly a real ayigbe man won’t take this likely. Children you’ve been fighting for are not yours? How? What if you had died in the process? Some women won’t make heaven. No yawa life goes on. Take heart my brother 💪"

niyo.9889_trendz said:

"I have one recommendation for you whenever you're down just remember or play this song, LEGENDARY OJ -OBI NYA WA Y3.listen to wisdom and let it speak into your spirit ,God chosen stay blessed."

susanbuskwofie said:

"Peace be with you ❤️ but I'm buying you new set of towels wai."

kwasiantwiaddo said:

"Oh too bad bro but in my view I think you should move on and start another family with a new lady my opinion though."

Funny Face now friends with Adebayor

YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face celebrated his birthday on October 1, 2024, and Black Stars icon Asamoah Gyan gifted him a cake to mark the occasion.

In a social media post, the Ghanaian ex-footballer said the comedian and Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor were on good terms after the recent dispute.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

