Ghanaian comedian Funny Face appears to be moving on from her ex, Vanessa, and his children, Ella and Bella

This comes after he accused his former partner of infidelity and shared unverified DNA results of her children

A video of him and another girl which has surfaced on social media has got many fans talking

Funny Face has had a hard time keeping his reputation as one of Ghana's best comedians in recent years due to his mental health crisis and past relationship woes.

On October 1, he was reportedly discharged from the Pantang Hospital after a serious meltdown which saw him abusing celebrities and relatives online.

Funny Face hints at his new relationship after accusing his ex, Vanessa, of infidelity. Photo source: Instagram/FunnyFace

Source: Instagram

The embattled comedian has returned to his old habits. In one of his rants after returning from the mental health facility, Funny Face launched new attacks on his ex, Vanessa.

He accused Vanessa of infidelity and stated that his beloved twins, Ella and Bella, were not his after showing an unverified DNA test result.

In a recent video, the embattled comedian appears to be making efforts to move past his relationship with Vanessa.

Funny Face featured the new girl in the video as he passionately listened to Fameye's new song Very Soon.

Fans react to Funny Face's introduction

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as Funny Face hints at his new relationship.

🌹faustina ❤✨⭐🥀 shared:

"I want you to be strong so that you can stand for this battle and you will be happy again even more than before 🙏please be strong 💪 🙏"

Naytus_made_it said:

"you dey different mood inside be that ..."

Nana Adu wrote:

"Bro you have to try your best and stop smoking because with God all things are possible # bless up bro 🙏🙏❤️"

Patrick Bonney noted:

"Right now if someone had secret with you let the person pray 🙏 hard aswear 😂😂"

₦λ₦λ ƙ₩λME remarked:

"So this be what u say make we pray give u make u stop anaa…..😂😂😂😂"

Funny Face bashes Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had made it to Funny Face's naughty list.

The comedian blamed the Jejereje hitmaker for being the mastermind behind his fallout with Togolese footballer Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor.

Funny Face was caught in a disturbing attempt to recruit children to fulfil his quest to abuse Stonebwoy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh