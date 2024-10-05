Chez Amis Restaurant CEO donated over 100 packs of tilapia and attiéké to the anti-galamsey protesters on their second day of protesting

The protesters were protesting against illegal mining, known in Ghana as galamsey, and the release of 53 persons remanded without bail

Many people hailed Chez Amis and commended her for feeding the protesters who were fighting for a right cause

Chez Amis Restaurant's CEO earned the respect and praise of many Ghanaians when she supported anti-galamsey protesters with over 100 packs of food.

Chez Amis Restaurant CEO supports protesters

The popular Accra-based Attiéké food restaurant showed her support for the anti-galamsey protesters by providing the demonstrators with over 100 packs of food to sustain them throughout the second day of the demonstration.

The protesters are protesting against galamsey and the release of the 53 protesters who have been remanded without bail.

The protesters are trending with the hashtags #StopGalamseyNow and #FreeTheCitizens on all social media platforms

In a video that surfaced on social media, a table filled with packs of grilled tilapia garnished with onions, tomatoes, pepper sauce and fried eggs was displayed on the table. The meals were packed into well-decorated and branded Free The Citizens gift bags.

Video of food provided by Chez Amis.

Reactions to the video

The video left many people in awe as they applauded Chez Amis for having the anti-galamsey protesters at heart.

Others also encouraged other food vendors and restaurants to do the same since one person could not do it alone, considering the huge number of protesters that showed up on the first and second days of the protest.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@toughskinguy said:

"I dey hux dey eat kivo. Make I dress go join them."

@troyisme_ said:

"you dey house dey talk sey you dey hung so you no go protest dey there erh ago send you pics wai🤣."

@_phycho1 said:

"Wow that’s serious"

@2nd_juddas said:

"Because of this food, tomorrow we’re all coming out. Akuffo ADDO , stand well . We can exchange you for food."

@SirAmbrose_007 said:

"This no be small support oo. Find ways to share these to the crowd. I urge everyone who could help get more so it cuts across to everyone else. This is huge"

@_sevenn6 said:

"Yesterday I ate jollof so today Attieke all the way"

Chez Amis brags about her wealth

YEN.com.gh reported that Ivorian-born Ghanaian food entrepreneur Chez Amis confirmed that she owned three mansions in Accra.

On the Delay Show, she encouraged her fans to venture into the food business because it was very lucrative.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching a snippet of the interview on Instagram.

