Scores of Ghanaian youths have thronged the streets to protest against illegal mining and the arrest of 53 Democracy Hub protesters

On the second day of the protest, a Ghanaian chef offered the group a pack of free breakfast meals in solidarity with the civil action

The three-day protest started in the capital city on Thursday, October 3, 2024, and is scheduled to end on Saturday, October 5, 2024

A Ghanaian chef has shown solidarity with the youth who have taken to the streets to demonstrate against illegal mining in Ghana.

The chef offered free food to protesters participating in the ongoing #StopGalamseyNow demonstration in the capital, Accra.

A Ghanaian chef offers free breakfast meals to anti-galamsey protesters. Photo credit: @__theSeyram & @oneman1000_/X.

Source: Twitter

Operating the business, Chef Abbys, the philanthropist, stormed Okponglo with packs of breakfast to distribute to the concerned Ghanaian citizens.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the Ghanaian chef said the gesture would help energise the youth to continue with the anti-galamsey protest.

"URGENT: @chefabbys, we have breakfast packs for the #StopGalamseyNow #FreetheCitizens protestors that come early. Energy for the road, come chop. I will be there to distribute. Come through! Come early," the post read.

Netizens commend Ghanaian chef for support

The Ghanaian chef's kind gesture was commended by netizens who chanced on the post on X, formerly Twitter.

@IAfriyie2257801 said:

"Chale your support and morale is massive,may Owawani reward you."

@KingKpaps also said:

"Enti demo na item thirteen apai no. Eiii Ghana. Wei de3 s3 funfair oo."

@norhubg wrote:

"Chale you Dey make me happy waaaa."

@Yayraaaaaaa also wrote:

"You don’t want to come for the protest? No wahala but free food dey, just come for some #StopGalamseyNow #FreetheCitizens."

@The_AmuMawutoh commented:

"Give the police some wai."

Granny joins anti-galamsey protest

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a 62-year-old grandma, Naa Densua, had joined the anti-galamsey protest.

She was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service after she participated in protests on September 21, 2024,

However, the senior citizen has shown commendable bravery by taking to the streets of Accra to march again.

Naa Densua is among those demanding the release of 53 people arrested during the September 21 demonstration.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh