Suro Nyame has warned the Ghanaian youth against relocating to South Africa, stating that there are no jobs in the country

The young evangelist said life has been very difficult for him since moving from Ghana to the country, sharing that he has deeply regretted his decision

He, however, noted that South Africa was a great place to visit because the country was a very beautiful place

Ghanaians have reacted to the sentiments shared by Suro Nyame, with many sharing mixed reactions

Popular Ghanaian evangelist Suro Nyame has advised Ghanaian youth against relocating to South Africa, warning that the country is facing a severe unemployment crisis.

Suro Nyame, who moved from Ghana to South Africa in search of better opportunities, said he has deeply regretted his decision.

According to Suro Nyame, life has been difficult since he moved to South Africa. He said he initially believed that finding work would be easy, but he has discovered that the job market was extremely competitive.

He explained that many people who move to South Africa in hopes of finding work end up struggling to make ends meet, as the opportunities do not exist.

The evangelist urged Ghanaian youth to reconsider any plans to relocate to South Africa, emphasising that the country was not the job haven many imagined it to be.

Despite the challenges, Suro Nyame acknowledged that South Africa was beautiful and had much to offer visitors. He encouraged those who were interested in touring the country on a visit to come.

Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions with some believing him while others had doubts over his sentiments.

Suro Nyame sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KhõsaKhweb said:

"Thank you. These foreigners will stop fleeing from their countries to overcrowd us South Africans in our country."

Ped Asante commented:

"U can’t compare South Africa to Ghana"

Hussein Abdul-Wadud said:

"The level of poverty there is scary. People are eating expired products"

UK lady advises Ghanaians

Many Ghanaians abroad are advising their fellow Ghanaians against relocating.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, a lady who lives in London explained why moving to the country was a bad idea.

She shared that the crime rate had increased at an alarming rate and recalled getting attacked and robbed in London.

