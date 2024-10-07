A video of Evangelist Suro Nyame lamenting abiut living in South Africa has gone viral

This comes after Evangelist Suro Nyame stated that finding a job in South Africa is very tough

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on the comment by the street preacher

Famous Ghanaian street preacher Evangelist Suro Nyame has cried out from his base in South Africa.

A video that made rounds on social media and was cited by YEN.com.gh on YouTube showed a young man complaining about life in that country.

Evangelist Suro Nyame opens up on South Africa in trending video. Photo credit: @evangelistsuronyame/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that getting a job is very difficult, adding that the only available job for people, especially Ghanaians, is working as a barber or hairdresser.

Evangelist Suro Nyame, however, appealed to Ghanaians who plan to relocate to South Africa to seek greener pastures to exercise caution.

At the time of writing the report, the video on the GHPage Facebook page had received over 200 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Evangelist Suro Nyame

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comment made by Evangelist Suro Nyame

Bello Bellini commented:

"This is what he will say since he has no certificate to do other jobs. He should go back to school. Free SHS is there."

Manuel HaCman indicated:

"He is right."

Kofi Appiah added:

"South Africa, it's very bad place to go now, things are very rough."

Lucy Ablah

"Every where no cool but people who don't travel always think ghana is hell. Travel and see."

Source: YEN.com.gh