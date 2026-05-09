Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, a Ghanaian man who experienced xenophobic attacks in South Africa, met with the Foreign Affairs Minister

At the meeting, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that Ibrahim Mahama has promised to finance any business venture he wants to pursue

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to applaud all stakeholders who helped Emmanuel

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Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, a Ghanaian man who recently returned from South Africa after experiencing xenophobic attacks in the country, has received tremendous support from Ibrahim Mahama.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, met with the returnee on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa discloses that Ibrahim Mahama will support the xenophobia attack victim, Emmanuel Asamoah. Photo credit: @okudzetoablakwa/Facebook & Ibrahim Mahama/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he hosted Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and assured him of continued support as he reintegrates into life in Ghana.

"Yesterday, I joyfully hosted Mr Emmanuel Asamoah, Ghana’s victim of xenophobia, who we relocated from South Africa," Ablakwa wrote.

The Foreign Affairs Minister indicated that the meeting was warm and encouraging. He added that their discussions were focused on rebuilding Mr Asamoah's life and his prospects in Ghana.

“We had a great time together at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he stated.

Ibrahim Mahama to support Xenophobic victim

In his Facebook post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that popular Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, had offered to financially support any business venture Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah would want to pursue.

"I am pleased to disclose that business mogul, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, has reached out to me and offered to fully sponsor any business startup of Mr Asamoah’s choice here in Ghana."

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Ablakwa's meeting with the xenophobic victim

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Facebook. Read them below:

Sly Papa said:

"With the current Foreign Ministry headed by O.A., we know our brothers in the diaspora are in good hands... The eagle eye is watching everyone."

Rose Appiah wrote:

"Like me, I go plead with them to work with the Engineers and Planners even if na security ago do am."

Richie Ngozi said:

"Who says some 'misfortunes' aren't blessings in disguise?"

Re Gardless wrote:

"Something is telling me to go to Togo, intentionally cause trouble and get attacked so my foreign minister can come for me, and we have lunch together."

Hella Cole said:

"I'm a Sierra Leonean living in Sierra Leone. Ghana, you are blessed to have such a minister. He is one of the best ministers in Africa. May Allah grant him long life and good health to serve the people of Ghana."

Prosper Korsinah wrote:

"That's great, but there are a lot more down there who need a similar bailout. The fact is that the issue needs to be tackled holistically."

Eric Owusu DeRoyal Ephod said:awho Mr, Mr

"Please, I'm going to South Africa, which is the xenophobia hotspot, and when will you come and evacuate me? Me hia sika ayɛ adeɛ."

Source: YEN.com.gh