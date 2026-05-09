Man City are set to rename their home ground for the first time in 15 years ahead of a crucial Premier League clash against Brentford

The Sky Blues will hope to mark the occasion with a vital victory on Saturday as they continue their pursuit of Arsenal in the title race

However, Brentford will arrive determined to spoil the party as they chase a historic first-ever qualification for European football

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Manchester City will temporarily rename the Etihad Stadium for the first time in 15 years ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Brentford on May 9.

The move comes at a tense stage of the title race, with Pep Guardiola’s side chasing down league leaders Arsenal. City currently trails the Gunners by five points, although they still have a game in hand.

After dropping points in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton, the Sky Blues can no longer afford any more slip-ups if they want to keep their title hopes alive.

Manchester City will rename the Etihad Stadium for the first time in 15 years ahead of their Premier League match against Brentford on May 9, 2026. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Why Man City are renaming the Etihad

According to Sun Sport, City will rename the ground 'The City in the Community Etihad Stadium' for the Brentford fixture.

The one-off change is aimed at recognising the club’s official charity, City in the Community, which has been supporting communities across Greater Manchester since 1986.

Supporters attending the match will notice special branding around the stadium, while several matchday activities have also been planned to celebrate the charity’s work.

The club has also involved local schoolchildren, who designed some of the player graphics for social media ahead of the game.

Below is a photo of the design by schoolchildren, as shared on X:

Although Man City usually dedicate one home fixture each season to spotlight the charity, this marks the first time the club has officially altered the stadium’s name for the occasion.

TalkSPORT also reports that defender Ruben Dias recorded special voice announcements for buses and trams operating on key matchday routes around the city.

Manchester City no longer have their Premier League destiny in their hands after dropping points against Everton on May 4, 2026. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

City facing pressure in EPL title race

Meanwhile, City head into the clash against the Bees under mounting pressure, with the club’s ongoing 115 charges case still dominating headlines.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also looking to bounce back strongly after their dramatic slip-up against Everton earlier this week.

Despite taking the lead, Guardiola’s men found themselves trailing 3-1 after Everton forward Thierno Barry struck twice in quick succession and celebrated with the viral Kakalika dance.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku eventually rescued a point, but the result handed Arsenal a huge advantage in the title race.

Now, City must win all four remaining matches and hope Arsenal drops points before the end of the season.

Brentford, on the other hand, will arrive at the Etihad, hoping to keep their dream of European qualification alive.

The Bees are chasing what would be the club’s first-ever appearance in European competition in their 134-year history.

However, their recent away form offers little encouragement, with Brentford winless in their last four away matches in all competitions. Their last victory at Manchester City’s home ground came in 2022.

Why Arsenal change stadium name in UCL

In a similar publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal temporarily change the name of Emirates Stadium on Champions League nights.

The adjustment is enforced by UEFA’s strict sponsorship and commercial regulations governing European competitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh