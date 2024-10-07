A video of a young man calling out persons who took to the street to demand an end to galamsey has gone viral

He opined that the protestors were gainfully employed, unlike him, who depends on illegal mining for survival

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video lashed out over his reason for engaging in galamsey

A young Ghanaian man is receiving a lot of flak on social media after criticising the people who took to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, also known as Galamsey.

This comes after he posted a video of himself standing on a Galamsey site, where he made it known that he was involved in illegal mining and had no plans to stop it.

Turning his attention to the recent Stop Galamsey Now protest, the young man who was all smiles opined that the people who participated in that protest were gainfully employed, unlike him, whose survival depended on mining.

In the video, he said, "If I don't come here to work, I will not eat."

The viral video had raked in over 22,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the galamseyer

Social media users who commented on the video chided the young man for his involvement in galamsey. Others also appealed to the government to provide jobs for the youth.

SA commented:

"After eating won't you drink water?"

AkDestinie commented:

"If Ghana was a serious country, this one must be picked up."

I am Lebene added:

"Wo y3 aboa are you thinking of our next generations at all?"

Alhassan Dimaria indicated:

"Am doing the same work in Cote D'Ivoire right now but we don't spoil the water like you guys do please I beg you bro Les put an end to this."

TMM JM

"The drink u re holding now not everyone that can buy some at where u re bro. but they don't do Gala.

70-year-old urges youth to condemn Galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 70-year-old man had been applauded for his rallying cry to Ghanaian youth on issues concerning Galamsey.

In a video, an elderly man urged the youth to fight and save Ghana, noting that they had many years to live.

He appealed to the youth to do everything possible to safeguard the environment for future generations.

