Benji Madden announced the birth of the couple's third child, Nautas Madden, in an Instagram post on May 4, 2026, expressing joy and gratitude

The baby's name, Nautas, means sailor, navigator, or voyager, with the couple widely reported to have welcomed the child via surrogacy

Cameron Diaz, 53, and Benji Madden, 47, are already parents to Raddix, born in 2019, and Cardinal, born in March 2024, both reportedly via surrogacy

Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, have welcomed their third child, reportedly via surrogacy, sparking jubilation on social media.

Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden welcome their third child, reportedly via surrogacy, on May 4, 2026. Image credit: PEOPLE, CameronDiaz

Source: Facebook

Diaz’s husband, the singer-songwriter Madden, announced the good news in a post shared to Instagram on Monday, May 4, 2026.

“Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!👊❤️” he wrote.

“We love life with our family- our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!! 🙏🙏 Having a blast ❤️ Sending all our best wishes — the Madden Family ❤️🙏👊🏴‍☠️” he added.

The post also contained the name of the latest addition to the Madden family, Nautas, which means sailor, navigator, or voyager.

Below is the Instagram post announcing the birth of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s third child.

Did Cameron Diaz use a baby surrogate?

The legendary actress Cameron Diaz welcomed her new baby at the age of 53, while her husband, Benji Madden, is 47, raising questions about whether they used a surrogate.

While the couple has not explicitly announced using a surrogate for Nautas’ birth, Diaz openly spoke about her surrogacy use in previous pregnancies, with numerous other reports also highlighting her journey to motherhood.

According to Women's Health, Diaz and her husband turned to surrogacy to welcome their first child after years of fertility struggles.

The couple reportedly tried in vitro fertilisation, acupuncture, and supplements over several years before deciding on a surrogate pregnancy.

They welcomed their first child, Raddix, in 2019, with US Weekly reporting that the couple went through so much to welcome their child.

“They went through so much to get to this point. Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle," the source told the publication.

Cameron Diaz welcomed her second baby, Cardinal, in March 2024, also reportedly via the use of a surrogate.

Reactions to Cameron Diaz’s third baby

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Cameron Diaz welcoming a third child with her husband, Benji Madden.

Reign Reign said:

"Nautilus Nautical 🙆🤷eish, what a name. Naughty Nautus."

Erica Stallworth wrote:

"Who knew those Madden brothers would make awesome fathers and husbands as they’ve been for Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz?!? Congratulations to the Madden family."

Venitta Neethling commented:

"3rd? Didn't even know there was a second."

Ghanaian actor and xomedian Kalybos and his wife welcome their first baby, fans celebrate online. Image credit: Kalybos

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian actor Kalybos welcomes first child

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Kalybos welcomed his first child with his wife, Antwiwaa, three years after marriage.

The actor took to his Instagram page on April 27 to announce the good news, claiming it was a birthday blessing and sparking joy on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh