Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Third Child Nautas Madden Via Surrogacy
- Benji Madden announced the birth of the couple's third child, Nautas Madden, in an Instagram post on May 4, 2026, expressing joy and gratitude
- The baby's name, Nautas, means sailor, navigator, or voyager, with the couple widely reported to have welcomed the child via surrogacy
- Cameron Diaz, 53, and Benji Madden, 47, are already parents to Raddix, born in 2019, and Cardinal, born in March 2024, both reportedly via surrogacy
Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, have welcomed their third child, reportedly via surrogacy, sparking jubilation on social media.
Diaz’s husband, the singer-songwriter Madden, announced the good news in a post shared to Instagram on Monday, May 4, 2026.
“Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!👊❤️” he wrote.
“We love life with our family- our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!! 🙏🙏 Having a blast ❤️ Sending all our best wishes — the Madden Family ❤️🙏👊🏴☠️” he added.
The post also contained the name of the latest addition to the Madden family, Nautas, which means sailor, navigator, or voyager.
Below is the Instagram post announcing the birth of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s third child.
Did Cameron Diaz use a baby surrogate?
The legendary actress Cameron Diaz welcomed her new baby at the age of 53, while her husband, Benji Madden, is 47, raising questions about whether they used a surrogate.
While the couple has not explicitly announced using a surrogate for Nautas’ birth, Diaz openly spoke about her surrogacy use in previous pregnancies, with numerous other reports also highlighting her journey to motherhood.
According to Women's Health, Diaz and her husband turned to surrogacy to welcome their first child after years of fertility struggles.
The couple reportedly tried in vitro fertilisation, acupuncture, and supplements over several years before deciding on a surrogate pregnancy.
They welcomed their first child, Raddix, in 2019, with US Weekly reporting that the couple went through so much to welcome their child.
“They went through so much to get to this point. Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle," the source told the publication.
Cameron Diaz welcomed her second baby, Cardinal, in March 2024, also reportedly via the use of a surrogate.
Reactions to Cameron Diaz’s third baby
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Cameron Diaz welcoming a third child with her husband, Benji Madden.
Reign Reign said:
"Nautilus Nautical 🙆🤷eish, what a name. Naughty Nautus."
Erica Stallworth wrote:
"Who knew those Madden brothers would make awesome fathers and husbands as they’ve been for Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz?!? Congratulations to the Madden family."
Venitta Neethling commented:
"3rd? Didn't even know there was a second."
Ghanaian actor Kalybos welcomes first child
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Kalybos welcomed his first child with his wife, Antwiwaa, three years after marriage.
The actor took to his Instagram page on April 27 to announce the good news, claiming it was a birthday blessing and sparking joy on social media.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh