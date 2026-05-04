Popular Kumawood actor Don Little has revealed that deep-seated insecurities about his physique have kept him away from relationships, saying he does not believe anyone can genuinely love him.

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Don Little Speaks About His Dating Life: "I Don't Believe Anyone Can Genuinely Love Me"

Source: Instagram

The actor made the emotional disclosure during an appearance on UCook with Empress Gifty, where he spoke candidly about his personal life.

"I don't have a wife, I don't have children, I don't even have a girlfriend. I don't believe anyone can genuinely love me, so I've stayed away from women," he said. "Before a woman comes into my life, it takes a lot, because my belief system is broken."

Don Little said the belief has directly shaped his approach to relationships, leaving him without a romantic partner despite his public profile.

Despite his reservations, the actor revealed he does have a physical type, saying he is attracted to slim and curvy women. He recounted an experience with a plus-size woman that he described, amid laughter, as one that "almost killed" him.

"I like slim, curvy girls; their bodies attract me. I used to like plus-size women, but one experience almost killed me," he said.

Don Little is one of Ghana's most recognisable actors, widely known for his roles in Kumawood productions.

Source: YEN.com.gh