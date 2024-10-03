A Ghanaian lady based abroad has raised concerns about the rising cases of crime in the UK, especially in London

In a video, the young woman, known on TikTok as Akosuah Mellody, recounted a recent incident in which her friend was attacked and robbed in London

Because of the rising cases of crime, the Ghanaian lady has advised her compatriots back home in Ghana not to relocate to the UK

A young Ghanaian lady who recently moved abroad has cautioned her fellow citizens against travelling to the UK.

The young woman, identified as Akosuah Mellody cited safety concerns and cautioned Ghanaians planning to relocate to the UK to stay home.

Akosuah Mellody's concerns stem from a harrowing experience one of her Ghanaian friends had in the UK.

She explained that some criminals recently stabbed her friend on the London bridge and made away with her diamond necklace.

According to her, when the said friend was attacked, the passersby left her to his fate without anyone offering to call in the ambulance.

"When they took his belongings, there were people around but they did not mind him. If this had happened in Ghana, people would have helped," she said.

'The UK is no longer safe, Ghana is safer. So, please stay home, you can equally make it there," she warned.

Ghanaians react to Akosuah Mellody's caution

Ghanaians on social media reacted to Akosuah Mellody's video, some of which are compiled below.

@Asiamah yeboah wrote:

"Please ladies come Ghana London is not safe you ladies can make it in Ghana wae."

@Konkonsa Headquarters also wrote:

"Hmmmmmm be safe my dear."

@Hayford Quarshie said:

"Hello why disturbing us London y3 abrokyera papa ben nkiurasefo)."

@frankgambrah6 also said:

"You called him fine boy but the snatchers also see him as a threat if you see his dressing."

@kwaku Sky commented:

"Don’t put on original or fake jewellery in London,the boys for here not dey play.."

UK lady wants to return home

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady based in the UK has expressed a desire to return home.

The young lady, who works as a nurse, said life in the UK was not as rosy as she anticipated before relocating.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyame, the young lady said she believed Ghana offered her more opportunities than in the UK, hence her desire to return home.

