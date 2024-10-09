Fameye performed his latest hit song Very Soon with the Nkyinkyim band in a live band session on Glitch Africa

In the video, he was dressed fashionably in a suit as he sang the viral track to the admiration of many Ghanaians

The footage of the performance elicited positive comments from Fameye's fans, who shared their reactions

Ghanaian musician Fameye performed his hit song Very Soon in a live band session on Glitch Africa.

Accompanied by the Nkyinkyim band, Fameye delivered a very captivating performance of the viral song, which has become a favourite among many Ghanaians.

Dressed in a stylish suit, musician Fameye showed his vocal abilities in a live setting, impressing Ghanaians with his rendition of the song.

The video of the performance went viral on social media, where fans praised the musician's effort and the sound of the live band.

Since its release, Very Soon has been performing well on the airwaves, receiving consistent radio play and growing popularity among music lovers.

Fameye's live performance on Glitch Africa has drawn positive reactions from fans who appreciated the live band version.

Fameye's live rendition impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Fameye's live rendition of Very Soon.

akuapem_toffegh wrote:

"Guys the engagement is low, kindly go and comment like and share"

nana_afya_pokuaa20 commented:

"I watched it on YouTube and I love it 😍👏👏"

thejosephine_anquandah wrote:

"My geees @nkyinkyim_ to the whole wiase 😍"

piousnanaosei said:

"Yɛnkɔ….! Heaven no …!!!🔥🔥🔥"

sockgie_greg commented:

"Fameye is the greatest musician ever. If u don't agree, go and fight with ur own head period😂"

kobimingle said:

"Nkyimkyim band to the wiase🔥🔥"

nhyira4eva1 commented:

"This song hit well well❤️"

Fameye speaks on why he became a solo artiste

Fameye has also spoken about the restrictions of working with a record label and why he preferred to be solo.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician shared his experiences from his record dealings with big record labels.

Fameye explained why he wanted to be an independent artist, saying he wanted more control of his own career.

