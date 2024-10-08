Amerado has released the remix of Ankonam featuring highlife and dancehall legend Samini, and fans are impressed

Earlier, Amerado had shared a teaser of him in the studio recording the tune with Samini, and after a long wait, the musician has released the tune

Many music lovers were particularly impressed with what Samini did on the song, praising his verse, which added a new vibe to the tune

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has released the remix of his popular song 'Ankonam,' featuring highlife and dancehall legend Samini. The track, which was released on October 8, 2024, is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Earlier in September, Amerado shared a teaser of him in the studio with Samini, building anticipation among fans. The teaser showed the two musicians working together, creating excitement for the upcoming release. After a long wait, the remix is finally out, and fans have shared their excitement.

Many listeners have expressed their admiration for Samini's verse, with some saying his contribution added a new energy to the song.

Amerado and Samini spark excitement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sikaba_official_ said:

"The first day you do a video with this song I heard Samini voice in there throughout and I said in mind it will be perfect to do a remix with Him and there"

nanaama71 commented:

"Sa saminiiiiiiiii @samini_dagaati is a timeless artist. A real GOAT"

zamani_outtanational wrote:

"Respect to the Mighty @samini_dagaati for Blessing this Tune"

owencassidy17 said:

"Challe Challe Challe @samini_dagaati be true lyrics legend"

nana_qwami504 commented:

"Samini is the king of Reggae music in Ghana simple"

iamrhake__moon said:

"Listen to style, compose, keys everything on point! Samini "

kobbyahmed136 said:

"The best🔥 right person chosen for the right song"

