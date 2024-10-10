Headucator, in a chat on the Rants Bants And Confession podcast, left many social media users perplexed when she said she had dated pastors in the past

The social media sensation shared that popular pastors often reach out to her on social media via ghost accounts, requesting to get down with her

She added that some of the pastors often wake up at dawn after sleepovers to pray after getting down with her, which she found weird

Social media personality Headucator caused a stir after disclosing that she had dated several well-known pastors in Ghana.

Headucator details how he dated pastors in the past. Photo source: The Headucator

Source: Facebook

During an appearance on the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, the influencer shared details that left many people on social media confused and surprised.

Headucator claimed that these pastors would often reach out to her through ghost accounts on social media, hiding their real identities. She stated that many of them contacted her specifically to engage in sexual relations.

She stunned Ghanaians even more when she said that some pastors, after spending the night with her, would wake up early in the morning to pray. Headucator said she found this behaviour strange, given the circumstances.

Headucator causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nayven said:

"This is why I will never trust a pastor cos at the end of the day they are all humans , flesh and bones, only God knows what they do in private"

Facts Unlocked commented:

"Y'all this is serious oo, we shouldn't condone this type of thing in our society"

bssparkles001 said:

"I’m the witch you are praying about got me 😂"

Jessica Nyezy commented:

"Hmmm wahala, I’m not judging anyone just that pastor are number one people condemn them but still go and meet them"

