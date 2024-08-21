Rapper Medikal was a guest on actress Efia Odo's podcast, Rants, Bants, and Confession, which she co-hosts with influencers Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland

In the trailer that went viral on social media, the rapper highlighted issues in his marriage to actress Fella Makafui, dating, among other things

The video left many people in awe as they shared their opinions on him allegedly cheating on his estranged wife in 2023

In the trailer of Rants, Bants, and Confession Podcast hosted by actress Efia Odo, influencers Princess Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah, rapper Medikal opened up about marriage to actress Fella Makafui, divorce, and dating other women while married.

Medikal opens up about dating and marriage in the podcast trailer. Image Credit: @fellamakafui and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal speaks on dating life and marriage

In the trailer, Medikal said that when it comes to the bedroom, he does not like to use protection and that if his partner disagreed with his decision, he would instead rub one out.

The seasoned rapper opened up about marriage with his estranged wife, Fella Makafui. He said that he did not harm the star actress.

He said that he showed Fella love and took care of her. His attitude towards her did not change, and he showed her a lot of love, which was not reciprocated.

Medikal also addressed the situation where Fella Makafui called the police on him in the wee hours of the night.

"I've been to jail before. That thing wey dey my mind still, I no go even like hear police matter," he said in pidgin.

Speaking about his ex-lover and musician Sister Deborah in a smash or pass game, Medikal said he would not smash.

On the same podcast, he opened up about dating other women last year, 2023, despite being married to Fella Makafui. This awed the show's hosts, who probed into his love life.

Podcast trailer episode about Medikal.

Reactions to Medikal's revelations on the podcast

Many people in the comment section were taken aback as they questioned Medikal why he would date other women if he were still married to Fella Makafui since their divorce had not been finalised.

Below are the opinions of people:

bigquammy said:

"This will be their most-watched episode"

jahmynbwoy said:

"Talking stage when you was married ? 😂"

chary_brave said:

"Imagine your husband cheating on you raw 😂😂😂you go treat infections taya"

awula_naa_3 said:

"The way he said the uhmmm at the end sounds funny 😆"

kofi_47 said:

"Disappointment = broken heart 💔 bro 😂😂😂"

Fella speaks on Medikal brouhaha on birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and movie producer Fella Makafui posted beautiful pictures on social media to mark her 29th birthday. She slayed in a star-studded corset kente gown.

In the caption, she wrote a long message about the incidents she had been through in the past year regarding her marriage to Medikal and how those incidents built her into the woman she is now.

Birthday wishes filled the comments, while others gushed over how beautiful she looked in the pictures.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh