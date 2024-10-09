Delay, in a video she shared on Instagram, recounted the struggles she encountered early on in life and how a friend used to help

According to the media personality, she had challenges purchasing food and had to wait for a close friend to buy food and eat with her

Delay also shared that, at a point, times became so hard that she had just one brassiere, which wore out and she had keep repairing it

Ghanaian media personality Delay has shared details about the tough challenges she faced early in life.

Delay narrates challenges she faced in her early life in a viral video. Photo source: delay_ghana

In a video posted on Instagram, she talked about how difficult it was for her to afford basic necessities and how a close friend stepped in to help during those times.

Delay explained that she struggled to buy food and often had to wait for her friend to purchase meals after work so they could eat together.

According to the media personality, this support was crucial in getting her through those tough periods.

She also disclosed that things were so difficult at one point that she owned only one brassiere. She this became worn out from constant use, and she had to stitch it multiple times just to keep it in shape.

Delay's story sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

ayamamaryam said:

"I just like u because u say the things you have been through"

maamek_bediako commented:

"Eeei Shinola check check 😍my favorite back in the day ❤️❤️memories 😍"

giftyboateng725 said:

"Sisy Afia you are indeed a Epitome of Grace ❤️"

1dapperjayden_ commented:

"GOD has been good 😍🔥👏🏿"

everythinggh233 said:

"If I have half your confidence/composure/Steeze, I will go places. You are Enough @delayghana. I really love you"

Delay shares a touching story about sister

Delay has been through a lot in her life, and she has shared more touching stories about those.

YEN.com.gh also reported that she recalled featuring on TV for the first time and her sister's support.

Delay described how family had helped her and the awe-inspiring story warmed the hearts of many.

