The Black Stars of Ghana will host Sudan this afternoon, October 10, 2024, in Accra in a cagey AFCON qualifier

This is a crucial game that the Black Stars must win to qualify for the competition in Morocco next year

However, a popular man of God, Reverend Dr Obobisa, has prophesied doom for the team on their home pitch

A popular Ghanaian pastor has predicted that the Black Stars will lose their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan today (October 10, 2024).

The senior national football team of Ghana will come up against the Falcons in the third AFCON qualifier match at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra.

This is a very crucial game that the Black Stars must win to better their chances of qualifying for the competition in Morocco in January 2025

However, speaking to a social media content creator ahead of the match set for 4:00 PM GMT, the man of God, identified as Rev Dr Obobisa, believes there is no way the Black Stars will emerge victorious against Sudan in Accra.

To reverse this, Rev Dr Obobisa, also known as Bible Nokwafo, has asked Ghanaian betting enthusiasts to make a stake against the the Black Stars.

"No one should bet on Ghana. If you stake such a bet Ghana will lose the game. Already, they are supposed to lose but we want to turn it in favour of Ghana and this is the only way to do it. So if you want Ghana to win and qualify, because I hear a draw or a defeat is not good for Ghana, so if we must win, you should place your bet on Sudan," she directed.

The man of God further spun what he called 'the Oracle Ball" for confirmation of his prediction.

However, the oracle ball predicted victory for the Black Stars against Sudan after two consecutive spins, in contradiction to his prediction.

However, Bible Nokwafo remained unrelenting in his predictions, suggesting that the oracle ball was wrong.

Netizens disagree with Rev Dr Obobisa''s prediction

Netizens who chanced on the video posted on X by @eddie_wrt disagreed with Rev Dr Obobisa's prediction.

@_phycho1 said:

"A question though ..Do we play ball in the spirit??"

@be_jnr also said:

"Ghana ankasa, department biaa ny3 serious."

@manuelphrimpz commented:

"I never see a Ghanaian pastor giving positive prophecy about Ghana before always negative."

Jordan Ayew to captain Ghana against Sudan

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported Jordan Ayew would captain the team against Sudan in the absence of Thomas Partey.

The four-time AFCON champions would have to win the game to better their chances of making it to Morocco 2025.

