Sista Afia took to Facebook to complain after spotting a ring on the finger of her crush, Antione Semenyo

The singer has disclosed in the past that she admired the Black Stars striker

She shared a photo of Semenyo walking with goalkeeper Lawrence Atigi, and in the photo, he could be seen rocking a ring on his middle finger

The singer, who has previously spoken about her affection for the footballer, shared a photo of Semenyo walking with goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. In the photo, Semenyo was seen wearing a ring on his middle finger.

The singer's post quickly caught the attention of her followers, who teased her in the comments section. Semenyo is currently in a releationship with a UK-based nail technician, Jordeen Buckley.

Sista Afia gets teased

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Herty Hairty said:

"Sista Afia it’s in the middle finger which could possibly pass for fashion so let’s relax,Dede Ayew broke my heart years ago"

Kwabena Costy commented:

"So as we dey crush on you -- you dey crush on semenyo?? In the name of Jesus, he will never see this your post."

Qweku Bhlue Hayford said:

"That Ring Is Just For Life...Calm Down"

Cosmos De Unives said:

"Allow this boy to concentrate on his game please"

De Accra Mayor said:

"This world no balance oo, as some members of the brotherhood dey crush on you, s33 na u were also crushing on someone else. )tweaaa are more brokenheart for you la 😂"

