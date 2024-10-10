Supporters of St. Gallen are currently in Ghana to cheer for Lawrence Ati Zigi in Ghana's game against Sudan

In a video, the three young men gave their expectations ahead of Ghana's crucial qualifier game

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have commended the trio for the gesture

Three ardent fans of Switzerland-based FC St. Gallen are currently in Ghana to support goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi as the senior national team, the Black Stars, takes on Sudan in an AFCON qualifier.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of GHOne TV, the three young men, in an interview after watching Ghana's training session at the Accra Sports Stadium, said they were ardent fans of the Black Stars largely because of Ati Zigi, who plays for their club.

St Gallen fans arrive in Ghana to support Ati Zigi in Ghana's game against Sudan. Photo credit: @ghonetv/X @Black Stars/X

They also praised Ati Zigi for his performance for club and country and were optimistic that he would help the Black Stars secure victory by keeping a clean sheet.

The Black Stars have meanwhile conceded in each of their last two games against Angola and Niger.

The Black Stars will be hoping to pick their first three points when they take on Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 50,000 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the St. Gallen fans

Social media users who took to the video's comment section of the video commended the three young men for their unflinching support toward Lawrence Ati Zigi.

@iammistersano indicated:

"It sounds funny but it’s so sad. Unfortunately, they know that Zigi can’t keep a clean sheet as a proven fact. Let’s see what happens."

@osb_orne commented:

"This is absolutely beautiful."

@KelvinArsenal91

"Excellent defintion of obi mpɛ a, obi pɛ."

@mark_tupison added:

"No matter who u are, there are people who love u genuinely and it's beautiful ."

Partey withdraws from Ghana squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that captain Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.

The GFA has also excused Joseph Paintsil, Osman Ibrahim, and Kingsley Schindler from the team as they deal with respective injury concerns.

Mohammed Kudus is now expected to captain the Ghana team against Sudan.

