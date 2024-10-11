A young Ghanaian DJ got lucky while playing at a recent event at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana

The DJ never expected to encounter one of Shatta Wale's biggest female fans at the event

A video of their encounter, which has surfaced on social media, has got many fans talking

Scores of Ghanaians and expats recently gathered at the Labadi Beach Hotel for the Oktoberfest Beer and Food Festival.

The Ghana leg of the world's largest beer event in Germany has become an annual gathering for many beer and food lovers.

This year's edition happened from October 4 to 5 with memories that could last for a lifetime, one of which is young DJ Coffee's set.

The DJ was spinning several Ghanaian records when a female fan of Shatta Wale crashed his set to express her appreciation for playing her favourite artiste's song.

In a video shared by the DJ, the lady had a wad of cash in her hands while she danced to Shatta Wale's cult classic, Dem Confuse, released in 2018.

The woman sprayed the DJ with cash, diverting the attention of the party to the DJ as revellers watched on with fascination.

Shatta Wale has built a large fanbase across the world, with fans who adore the art of money spraying, taking a page from the artiste's playbook.

Recently, a young man randomly encountered a street DJ playing Shatta Wale's song. The fan danced passionately to the DJ's set. He gave the DJ some money after jamming to his set.

Fans react DJ Coffee's moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to DJ Coffee's watershed moment at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

BENE💫 said:

"Obronii is wondering what’s happening 😂😂they look confused"

Podolski Appiah wrote:

"If u are dj and Dey give u opportunity,, just play shatta song u go go viral and all his fun’s go follow u,,,, wale de3"

FACULTY BK.EDEM remarked:

"the spirit of Shatta wale is in us 🔥🔥"

Quequ Nii noted:

"Wale songs Dey touch human soul. No be jejereje."

Shatta Wale sprays cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had stormed Dancegod Lloyd's dance studio to surprise Lallipop, one of the choreographer's mentees.

Shatta Wale gave the young female dancer an undisclosed amount of cash for her viral entry to the recently launched SAFA challenge and a brand-new iPhone.

Source: YEN.com.gh