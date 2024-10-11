Global site navigation

Lil Win Expresses Love For His Mother Ahead Of Her 80th Birthday, Pens Touching Message
Lil Win Expresses Love For His Mother Ahead Of Her 80th Birthday, Pens Touching Message

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Lil Win has expressed his love for his mother ahead of her 80th birthday and penned a touching message in a Facebook post
  • The actor recently renovated the family house of his mother ahead of the birthday celebration, which is set to take off in a few days
  • In the comments section of his post, many Ghanaians praised Lil Win for showing gratitude and love for his mother

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has shown his deep appreciation for his mother ahead of her 80th birthday by sharing a heartfelt message. The popular actor made a post on Facebook, expressing his love for his mother and his gratitude for her role in his life.

Lil Win expresses love for his mother in a Facebook post. Photo source: Lil Win
The birthday celebration is set to take place in a few days, and Lil Win has prepared by giving his mother's home a significant makeover. In his post, he acknowledged the importance of the milestone, noting that reaching 80 years is a blessing.

"I really love my mom, and I will never forget her God thank you soo much my mother birthday coming soon 80 years hmmm is not Easy ooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏," he wrote

Many Ghanaians responded positively to his public display of affection, praising him in the comments for honouring his mother in such a grand way. Earlier, Lil Win shared videos of the renovation being done on his social media platforms. He added the same video to his message of gratitude to his mother.

Ghanaians praise Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Afia Akyamaa said:

"Tap into this that i will make my mom proud"

Ten Cediz commented:

"God bless you kwadwo🙏For making your mom happy"

Snr Pierro said:

"Wow 🤩 God bless you lil May we all be great to take good care of mothers"

Lil Win flaunts buses from his school

Lil Win's mother is not the only one who has benefited from the actor's generosity; his students have, too.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the actor shared a video flaunting the buses meant for his school.

The buses were used to pick up and drop students off at school and take them to their residences.

