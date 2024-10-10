Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei turned 38 years old on Thursday, October 10, 2024, and was celebrated online

Among those celebrating him was his wife, Tracy, who shared some fine photos and a lovely message to him

Tracy's birthday message to her husband got him gushing in his response in the comment section

Peace FM owner Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei Asante, turned a year older on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Born in 1986, Kennedy Osei clocked 38 years old.

Many of his friends and admirers took to social media to share photos and messages to celebrate him on his special day.

One of the standout messages came from Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, who shared lovely photos of her husband on Instagram.

Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, shares lovely photos to celebrate his 388th birthday. Photo source: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

The first in the slide is a photo of Kennedy wearing a colourful kente cloth. The other images show different shades of the husband and wife posing as a couple.

Sharing the photos, Tracy Osei showered love on her husband, describing their time together as an honour.

She prayed for God's blessings for him while thanking him for showing her love and care.

"It is such an honour to know you and love you.

"You are truly God’s gift to me and the girls. I am grateful to share this life journey with someone as thoughtful, kindhearted, intelligent, funny, loving… the list goes on.

"Your heart is simply rare, and you always push me to become better. Thanks to you, I am a better entrepreneur, wife, mother, sister, and friend.

"Today, my King, I pray that the Lord will bless you and enlarge your territories. You will reap a bountiful harvest from what you sow. May His hand be upon you and with you always. I love you my Kenny ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔐♾️."

See the images Tracy shared on Instagram below:

Tracy's followers react to birthday message

The birthday message from Tracy got some of her followers to join her to celebrate him.

afia_npp said:

"My people @_kennedyosei y3 ma wo wa wo da. Awurade nhyira wo ❤️🙏🏽."

priscillasagoe said:

"Happy birthday to your Prince Charming 😍🎉💃🥂."

miss_akua.esq said:

"Happy birthday to your hubby Esquire @_kennedyosei."

mavisdotseparku said:

Happy birthday Mr Kennedy

royaldiscovery said:

"A glorious new season to God's glory👏."

Kennedy Osei's grandmother's burial

Meanwhile, Kennedy Osei's birthday coincided with the burial service of his late grandmother, Mrs Kate Opoku-Acheampongho passed away a few weeks ago.

As YEN.com.gh reported earlier, a burial service was held in Accra for the deceased on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Following the burial service, Mrs Opoku-Acheampong's mortal remains were flown in a helicopter to Mamponteng near Kumasi, where her final funeral and burial rites will be held.

Source: YEN.com.gh