Lil Win, in a social media post, shared the ongoing construction works being undertaken at his mother's new mansion

The Kumawood actor shared that his mother, Adwoa Offe, would be celebrating her 80th birthday soon

In the comment section of the post, fans commended Lil Win for building the new house for his mother

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, made the headlines after a video of his mother's mansion surfaced on social media.

Kumawood actor Lil Win builds a mansion for his mother ahead of her 80th birthday celebration. Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

In 2017, the comic actor gifted his mother an 8-bedroom house as she celebrated her 70th birthday.

He held a housewarming party and explained that he made the heartfelt gesture to show appreciation for her sacrifices to help him achieve his dreams of becoming an actor in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Lil Win builds mansion for his mother

Fast-forward to 2024, Lil Win has gifted his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe, another plush mansion in preparation for her upcoming 80th birthday celebrations.

The Kumawood actor took to his Instagram page to share a video highlighting the progress of the ongoing construction works at the new home.

Lil Win, who recently released a song with King Paluta and Kweku Flick, toured the house to show off the tiling, fixed doors, and impressive painting job the artisans had done before his mother's upcoming milestone.

In the caption of the social media post, the comic actor expressed his love for Madam Adwoa Offe and thanked God for her life.

He wrote:

"I really love my mom and I will never forget her God thank you soo much my mother birthday coming soon 80 years hmmm is not Easy ooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Lil Win for his gesture

Many fans thronged to the comment section to commend Lil Win for building a new house for his mother ahead of her birthday. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

kofiboampong21 commented:

"Every hustler's dream. 💯."

sb__manny commented:

"Congratulations 🎊 tho u hv work hard 🔥."

ayeyi_minka commented:

"Love how you left the old house, sometimes it is good to remind ourselves of where we are coming from. Well done and God bless you."

linathevessel commented:

"God bless you. My grandma is next in this blessing🙌🔥."

wise_menzy commented:

"Brilliant 👏🏽 👏🏽."

kwaku.owiredu.10 commented:

"Good job 👏 🙌."

decent_addai commented:

"God bless you for remembering your mother 👏👏👏."

Lil Win sprays cash on Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win was spotted spraying cash on his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, at his church in a viral video.

The Kumawood actor received massive cheers from the church-goers, who hailed him for his kind gesture towards their spiritual leader.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh