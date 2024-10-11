Lil Win has flaunted school buses from his school, Great Minds International School, in a video he shared on his TikTok page

In the video, two of the buses could be seen picking up and dropping students from the school to their respective homes

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians praised Lil Win for the effort he had put into putting up the school

Lil Win shows the school buses he uses at his school in a video. Photo source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The video sparked positive reactions from Ghanaians, who praised Lil Win for the work he has done with the school. Since its establishment in 2019, Great Minds International School has grown rapidly and now accommodates a large number of students.

Lil Win, born Kwadwo Nkansah, has previously shared his struggles with education. He disclosed that he dropped out of school after class six due to difficulties with reading and writing, often repeating classes. He said founding Great Minds International School was part of a vision of providing quality education to children and ensuring they have better opportunities than he had growing up.

Ghanaians praise Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MercedesJoy said:

"I love you so much as my favourite actor and I really don't know why.Stay blessed Wezzy🙏"

AAAA wrote:

"Sunyani too we are wanting for you brother kojo 🙏"

Martha's cook house wrote:

"Good evening Daddy how are you doing you are my mentor it is my prayer to meet you one day🤔"

ohemmafeathers said:

"please l'm ur biggest fan but l want to tell u something please u have to create some movie in ur school because some of the them are talented"

Lil Win builds mansion for mother

In addition to the school building, Lil Win has undertaken many great projects, including one he recently did for his mother.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor showed off a new mansion he was building for the woman who gave birth to him.

He said he was doing this in celebration of her 80th birthday, which was due some days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh