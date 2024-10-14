M.anifest has lamented about the lack of greenery in modern Ghanaian homes, reminiscing about when homeowners used to prioritize greenery

He made this complaint in a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioning what accounted for this drastic change

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed disappointment in modern Ghanaian contractors who make home concrete jungles

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has raised concerns about the decreasing presence of fruit trees and greenery in modern homes in Ghana.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he questioned why homeowners no longer prioritize planting trees, which used to be common in residential compounds.

M.anifest highlighted how growing up, many homes in Accra had fruit trees like mango, guava, cashew, and pawpaw. He lamented that today, he observed, modern homes are often dominated by concrete, tiles, and fake grass. In his post, he wrote:

"Growing up many modest homes in Accra had one or two fruit trees on their compound. Mango, cashew, avocado, guava, pawpaw, banana in the backyard, etc were common place. These modern homes are concrete, tiles, and fake grass ( if you’re lucky) and seldom have any fruit trees. How did we get here."

His post sparked reactions, with many Ghanaians expressing disappointment with the direction housing development has taken, blaming contractors for turning homes into what some called "concrete jungles." Several X users criticized the trend of artificial designs over natural elements, pointing to a lack of greenery in most new housing estates.

qdanqwa said:

"I have been worried about this issue for years. 🤦🏽 Trees that have provided food and shade for years in my neighborhood are still being cut down even at expense of no development"

drop_last commented:

"Modest homes like my dad’s still got them behind the building though"

ThoughtPillow said:

"We had abrofo nkatie , guava, aluguitugui, orange, tangerine and alasa in our house back in my hometown"

