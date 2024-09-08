M.anifest, in a post on his X(formerly Twitter) page, spoke proudly about the legacy of his 2013 hit record No Shortcut To Heaven

The rapper said the tune, which was released over a decade ago, had aged like fine wine, and his fans agreed with his sentiments

In the comments section of his post, many Ghanaians expressed their love for the song and the message behind the tune

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has highlighted the continuing impact of his 2013 hit song 'No Shortcut to Heaven,' featuring veteran rapper Obrafour. In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page, M.anifest proudly reflected on the track's continued relevance over a decade after its release.

The rapper expressed that the song has aged well over time, comparing it to fine wine, a sentiment that many of his fans agreed within the comments section. The song, which carries thoughtful lyrics and collaboration with one of Ghana's most respected rappers, was one of the biggest songs on the airwaves at the time of its release.

Ghanaians took to social media to express their admiration for the song and its message, with many fans sharing how it remains one of their favourites. The song, which emphasises hard work and persistence, has gained a renewed appreciation on social media.

Ghanaians praise M.anifest

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NicholasBamfo2 said:

"I got up morning and I started playing this song on my laptop. My best line is 'confusing want with needs"

GodyWest commented:

"I had an elder brother who loved this song so much; he'll always play it and sing along...RIP Teddy "

Youthberry2 said:

"8years ago it was on a repeat at the site I used to work...I am going to put it on repeat again when we go back to the same site again soon. It's a reminder that this time, I should take the lyrics more seriously and may God help me."

Sarkodie praises Kweku Smoke's album

M.anifest is not the only rapper whose work is being acknowledged. Kweku Smoke recently received a closing from one of the biggest rappers in the game.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sarkodie supported Kweku Smoke's Born In Hell album on social media. The rapper said the album was in rotation, praising the rapper.

Sarkodie was also praised for supporting Kweku Smoke.

