Veteran actor Akwesi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has shared the story of how he lost his Belgian green card

The entertainer shared that he breached residency laws by staying in Ghana for three years while working on film projects

When given the choice by immigration officers to either move back to Belgium or forfeit his card, Akrobeto chose to stay in Ghana

Beloved Kumawood veteran and media personality, Akrobeto, has sparked a conversation about patriotism after sharing he voluntarily gave up his Belgian residency to remain in Ghana.

Akrobeto narrates how he forfeited his Belgian green card to stay in Ghana. Image credit: Akrobeto/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Instagram by Ghanapost on May 8, 2026, the entertainer recounted his encounter with European immigration officials.

Akrobeto explained that according to Belgium's residency laws, a green card holder is not permitted to stay outside the country for more than six months at a time.

However, due to his busy schedule and commitment to the Ghanaian movie industry, Akrobeto remained in Ghana for approximately three years without returning to Europe.

"When I returned, they noticed the breach of law," he shared.

He explained that the officers educated him on the rules but ultimately gave him a choice: abide by the residency requirements or surrender the card.

To the surprise of the immigration officials, Akrobeto opted to forfeit the residency. He hilariously recalled the officer's disbelief:

"The officer was like, 'Really?'" he shared, noting that they could not believe someone would choose Ghana over the benefits of Belgian citizenship.

Akrobeto maintained that his freedom, comfort, and thriving career in Ghana outweighed the need for a foreign passport, a sentiment that has earned him massive praise from fans online.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Akrobeto fortifying Belgium green card sparks reactions

The story of the beloved veteran actor has sparked widespread reactions, with many sharing mixed views on his bold decision to choose Ghana over maintaining his Belgian status. Below are some of the reactions from the public.

_bigverse wrote:

"I’m really proud of him. 👏👏👏👏👏."

mikeshawn6 said:

"This is patriotism. Cudos 👏👏👏."

king7yaw said:

Hampauli4

Hampauli4 commented:

"Honestly, he doesn't need Belgium; his freedom and comfort in Ghana are already top-notch. Belgium rather needs him, and if they were smart, they would have made an exception for him."

easy_jezzy.e added:

"🔥🔥🔥,👍🏿 very good very soon I will go back soon 🔜."

frontier_gh reacted:

"Interesting 😂."

richy_ri added:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥."

keinodc commented:

"Didn't know how serious the (immigration) rule was" is the mindset you can have regarding West Africa, not Western Europe.

oseijnrev wrote:

"You took your kumawood life style come Belgium, stayed for 6 months, and you overstayed 3 years 😂."

Beloved veteran Ghanaian actor Akrobeto shares how he lost his Belgian passport. Image credit: Akrobeto/Facebook

Source: Instagram

How Akrobeto's career took off

Akrobeto has had an illustrious career, but his journey was said to have begun unpredictably, thanks to a fellow film star.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had narrated how he asked his colleague actor to leave Belgium for Ghana to act.

Agya Koo was in Holland for a show and asked Akrobeto to join him on stage, and later convinced him to join Kumawood

Source: YEN.com.gh