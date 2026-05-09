A 23-year-old Ghanaian national living in the United States who was reported missing was later found dead in a park

Akua Akomea was reported missing on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and was later found dead that same day in Manassas Park, Virginia

Social media users who saw the post of the Prince William County Police Department shared their varied thoughts on the matter

Akua Akomea, a 23-year-old Ghanaian lady living in the United States of America, was found dead in Manassas Park, Virginia.

The deceased was earlier reported missing on Thursday, May 7, 2026. In an earlier Facebook statement released by the Prince William County Police Department, it asked for help in locating the 23-year-old lady.

US police finds Akua Akomea, a 23-year-old Ghanaian, dead after she was reported missing. Photo credit: @PWCPolice

Source: Facebook

"The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Akua Akomea, age 23, of Manassas. Akua was reported missing on May 7 at approximately 12:45 a.m. and may be operating a black 2022 Honda Civic with VA license plate: UBG-3720. Akua recently made concerning statements prompting concern for her well-being; however, she is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department."

The police described Akua Akomea as a Black female, 23 years old, 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description was unknown at the time.

However, a few hours after the police issued the statement, they updated it and said Akua Akomea had been found dead.

"Akua Akomea, who was reported missing and endangered earlier this morning, was located deceased in Manassas Park. The investigation into Akua’s death is being handled by Manassas Park police."

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens condole with Akua Akomea's family

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Prince William County Police Department on Facebook. Read them below:

Ana Reyes said:

"She was found where I hike every morning. I never even saw her. Wish I could have helped her."

Patrick Frison wrote:

"They still need to investigate. What evidence that they had to believe she was missing under voluntary circumstances?"

Shai Shai said:

"Please anyone that knows her family have them contact me if they believe any foul players involved or they need advocation or the she had any vulnerabilities or disabilities."

Kimberly Steinert wrote:

"Life is so hard for people right now. Prayers for her and her family."

Sabrina Chappell said:

"R.I.P. beautiful lady. My heart aches for her family. My prayers and condolences to her family and friends. "

Enisha Cray wrote:

"Ugh. God bless her. My condolences to her family. Praying that God helps them through this tumultuous time. Please seek mental health help if you are depressed friends."

Bridget Hernandez said:

"Ugh this breaks my heart She was the sweetest friend/coworker I’ve had the honor to meet. RIP and condolences to her family."

Jai Bee Ferris wrote:

"I really can't believe this, we were literally joking yesterday. May you RIP and condolences to the family."

Source: YEN.com.gh