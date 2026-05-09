Abigail Opoku, who reportedly died due to medical neglect at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, has been laid to rest

Emotional footage shows her young husband wailing as he performed the traditional rite of removing his wedding ring over her remains

The 29-year-old’s death on April 26, 2026, after allegedly waiting 36 hours for care, has sparked renewed outrage over the quality of emergency healthcare in Ghana

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Tears flowed freely in Kasoa on Saturday, May 9, 2026, as family and friends gathered for the final funeral rites of Abigail Opoku, the pregnant woman whose death has become a symbol of hospital negligence.

Sad scenes from the final funeral rites of a young pregnant woman who died from alleged medical neglect move many to tears. Image credit: Mari_Gyata/Instagram, Nana.esi/TikTok

Source: UGC

A series of heart-wrenching videos shared by Mar_gyata on Instagram captured the raw agony of a family torn apart by a tragedy many say could have been avoided.

The most moving moment of the ceremony occurred when Abigail Opoku's husband stood by her casket. In line with cultural and spiritual traditions, he was led to remove his marriage ring, signifying the end of their union in the physical realm.

The young widower, unable to hold back his grief, cried bitterly as friends supported him. He mourned not only his wife but the child he never had the chance to meet alive.

Abigail’s father was also seen wailing uncontrollably, leading to concerns among mourners about his physical health following the loss of his daughter.

Watch as Abigail Opoku's husband's ring gets removed in the Instagram video below.

Watch the Instagram video below.

A pattern of alleged medical neglect

Abigail reportedly passed away on April 26, 2026, after spending nearly 36 hours at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa without receiving critical medical attention.

Her death has reignited the fire of public outcry, particularly as it follows the high-profile case of Engineer Charles Amissah, who also died after allegedly being turned away by multiple hospitals.

The Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital has faced a barrage of similar complaints, with many social media users sharing their own stories of alleged neglect at the facility.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Abigail Opoku's funeral sparks reaction online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the heartbreaking funeral below:

chris__lee51 said:

"Heartbreaking 💔 May the lord strengthens them 😇."

Walwitzer wrote:

"This death was so preventable 😢😢."

mankosakyibea reacted:

"Aaaaah Aaaaaah aaaaaaah this is hard to watch...😢😢😢😢😢😢."

iam_efuaanamoaba commented:

"I witnessed one lady removing hers, and what the man of God said broke 💔everyone in the church premises… the lady even fainted…herh!"

naashika_brown added:

"Hmmm, this really broke my heart.😢😢."

favoured_emefa prayed:

"Awwww God, please take care of this family. This is too sad 😭."

A three-member committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah confirms he died of medical neglect. Image credit: Ministry of Health/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Committee confirms Charles dies from medical neglect

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the three-member committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah has concluded that the young engineer died from medical neglect rather than immediate trauma.

The 29-year-old Promasidor Ghana Limited employee was a victim of a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6, 2026.

Despite being attended to by the National Ambulance Service, Amissah faced severe difficulties accessing emergency care.

Source: YEN.com.gh