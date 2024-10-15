Yaw Dabo, in a hilarious video, attempted to catch a squirrel he spotted in a garden during his visit to the US

The actor spotted the animal and wanted to capture it but was prompted by his companion not to try that

The video was shared on TikTok and in the comments section, fans of the actor found humour in the clip

Ghanaian actor and comedian Yaw Dabo attempted to catch a squirrel he spotted in a garden while walking by the roadside during a visit to the US.

Yaw Dabo attempting to catch squirrel in the US. Photo source: nharhnaerhquiyahchilla

The amusing moment was captured on video and went viral on TikTok.

The video, shared on TikTok by user @nharhnaerhquiyahchilla, showed Dabo strolling with a friend when the furry animal caught his eye. Excited, he tried to approach the squirrel, seemingly trying to catch it.

However, his friend quickly stepped in, advising against the idea. According to the friend, attempting to catch a wild animal like a squirrel in the US could land Dabo in trouble with local authorities.

Yaw Dabo, who was initially eager to grab the animal, changed his mind once he was warned of the potential legal issues he could face. The video sparked funny reactions among social media users.

Yaw Dabo sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users to Yaw Dabo's hilarious video.

Nana Aduboffuo said:

"Sɛ wo yɛ bɛma a kɔkye no whɛ🤣"

opanin kesse commented:

"straight to prison, the system is working oooo"

Afia wrote:

"Trump is looking for the two of you they are eating the cats they are eating the dogs"

Collins said:

"Dabo why don’t you take your size 😭"

EXPENSIVE GH!! said:

"wo dabo wob3te wakoma wohos3 aburo dua"

Source: YEN.com.gh