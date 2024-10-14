Shatta Wale, in a video, shared how he bought koko for GH¢500 by the roadside and shared his excitement about the experience

The musician said it was the first time he had bought the local breakfast by himself in a long time and explained how he did it

He mentioned that he noticed that there weren't many people around, so he used the opportunity to purchase the meal

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has shared a video in which he shared how he spent GH¢500 on a meal of koko and bofrot from a roadside vendor.

The dancehall star explained that he intentionally overpaid for the breakfast, which typically costs just a few cedis, as a way of blessing the vendor.

Shatta Wale said it was the first time in a long while that he had personally gone out to buy the local porridge. In the video, he explained how he saw the perfect opportunity when he noticed there were not many people around the vendor's stall.

Narrating the experience in a joyful mode, he said he decided to pull over, park his car, and roll down his window to make the purchase. The musician said the experience brought him happiness.

Shatta Wale's koko purchase cause frenzy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rooney_alkaline said:

"Celebrity life no easy"

moniphase wrote:

"😂 celebrity lifestyle hard oooooo Charlie"

salifuadam192 said:

"Shatta wale makes as feel that life is sweet 😘😘"

salifuadam192 commented:

"Shatta wale makes as feel that life is sweet"

AbrahamArm93079 said:

"Shatta wale wan make koko expensive give we oooo… hahaha .. Koko one cup for 500ghc be wild ooo 🤣🤣💔"

xyrup_burniton said:

"So why he shada like he Dey go rob Bank?😂"

