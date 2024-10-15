The Black Stars of Ghana lost by two goals to nil against Sudan in their 2025 AFCON qualifying game in Libya on October 15

Media personality Cookie Tee, in a trending video, lost her cool in disappointment with the team's performance

Many Ghanaians trooped to the comment section of Cookie Tee's social media post to share their opinions on Ghana's defeat

Media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, went viral after a video of her reaction to the Black Stars' result against Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Media personality Cookie Tee loses her cool over the Black Stars' defeat against Sudan. Photo source: @cookieteegh

The Ghana senior national team faced their Sudanese counterparts in the return leg of their 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya.

The match ended in a two-nil victory for Sudan, leaving the Black Stars languishing in the third position with two points and on the verge of missing out on the AFCON in 2025.

Cookie Tee loses cool over Ghana's defeat

Cookie Tee took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself reacting to the Black Stars' defeat to the Sudanese national team.

The TV3 presenter, rocking a red Black Stars jersey and seated on a couch, expressed her disappointment with the national team's defeat.

In the video, the media personality lost her cool as she found out the result of the match after checking her phone.

Cookie Tee was almost brought to tears as she reached for a bottle of water to calm her nerves before leaving the couch and heading to her room to take off the jersey in frustration.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cookie Tee's video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

iamtimakumkum commented:

"@cookieteegh the way my heart is broken eehhh😪."

aj_mansah_adepapabi commented:

"They should just dissolve that team. Haven’t we had enough? I dnt want to ruin any harsh words. Ah!"

iamnanaakuaa commented:

"Cookie, stop wearing this jersey🙌🙌🙌."

iam_naarya commented:

"Watch blackstars football at your own risk 😂😂😂."

maa_efua commented:

"People still watch Ghana match eeeeei😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh