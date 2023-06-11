Entertaining mistress of ceremonies MC Too Cute shared her success with Nana Ama McBrown

According to the mistress of ceremonies, she had no idea about what social media could do for her business

She added that it was the benevolence of a blogger that helped her establish herself on the platform

Ghanaian mistress of ceremonies Patience Quao, known popularly as MC Too Cute, attributed her business growth to social media.

The mistress of ceremonies has held Ghanaians captive with her creative ways of entertaining wedding guests.

MC Too Cute sat down with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime. They talked about how she discovered social media.

A collage of MC Too Cute performing at weddings Image credit: @mc_too_cute

Source: Instagram

According to her, she had no idea that she could advertise herself for free using social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

MC Too Cute recounted how her social media fame began. She said it all started when a wedding blogger, FocusnBlur, posted her dancing video on Facebook.

"I went to a program and one of the bloggers FocusnBlur. So he took a picture of me dancing and posted it on Facebook."

She added that he later called her to ask her who she was because the views on the video within an hour were phenomenal.

According to MC Too Cute, FocusnBlur also asked her to create social media accounts to promote herself because their dance moves are creative.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to MC Too Cute's testimony about the power of social media

Many admired MC Too Cute's honesty and down-to-earth attitude during the interview.

Obaapapatheo commented:

She’s doing amazing. Thank you Nana for putting light on her

Fibbiesmakeover commented:

She's a mother of four kids. I love her baasaa. MC and singer

Viviangertrude37 commented:

The woman got the vibe la❤

Krystks commented:

She is a natural Mc

MC Too Cute scatters the dance floor with her boys at a wedding with school uniform choreography

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how the mistress of ceremonies (MC), Patience Quao, wowed wedding guests with stunning dance moves in a school uniform.

MC Too Cute brought along backing dancers to help make her choreography successful.

The joyful footage has delighted many who expressed admiration for their impressive dance skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh