Global site navigation

Cookie Tee Eulogises Nana Ama McBrown With A Beautiful Birthday Message: "You Inspire Us"
Celebrities

Cookie Tee Eulogises Nana Ama McBrown With A Beautiful Birthday Message: "You Inspire Us"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Cookie Tee went on Instagram to celebrate actress Nana Ama McBrown on her birthday on Thursday, August 15, 2024
  • The media personality heaped praise on Nana Ama McBrown as she turned 47 years old
  • Many Ghanaians on social media thronged to the comment section to join Cookie Tee in celebrating the actress' new milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Media personality Cookie Tee joined a host of famous Ghanaian celebrities in celebrating actress Nana Ama McBrown's birthday on social media.

Cookie Tee, Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Ama McBrown's birthday, Ghanaian media personalities, Birthday messages, Cookie Tee and Nana Ama McBrown
Cookie Tee eulogises Nana Ama McBrown on her 47th birthday. Photo source: @cookieteegh @iamamamcbrown
Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee eulogises Nana Ama McBrown

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee took to her Instagram page to share a photo and a heartwarming birthday message to celebrate Nana Ama McBrown as she turned 47 on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

In her social media post, the media personality praised the actress, who is also a TV personality on TV3's sister station, Onua TV, for being an inspirational figure to her and many Ghanaians who have encountered her in their daily lives.

Read also

Nana Ama MCBrown to free 47 inmates on her 47th birthday, video melts many hearts

PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.

Cookie Tee also hailed Nana Ama McBrown as a unique individual who brought joy and happiness to the people associated with her.

In the social media post, Cookie Tee wrote:

"National Empress Day!!! Happy birthday to one who inspires and brings light and joy to everyone around her. Here's to another year of being an awesome Empress. . . . Happy birthday, @iamamamcbrown ❤️❤️."

Below is Cookie Tee's Instagram post:

Fans celebrate Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown's fans and admirers thronged to the comments section of Cookie's social media post with birthday wishes. Many people showed their love and respect for the actress and acknowledged her excellence in the entertainment industry. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Read also

Dion Akosua Kassim: UG law student graduates as valedictorian with 3.89 GPA

@damivistagp commented:

"August is indeed the Month of the Legends..Happy Birthday Queen."

@lindy_manuelzz commented:

"Happy birthday 🎁🎈🎊🎉 Nana."

@_bibiansawyerr commented:

"Happy birthday Empress 🎂🎂🎂🥰🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🎉🎉🎉."

@iam_anitabynum commented:

"Happy birthday queen 👑."

@tinababy_gh commented:

"Happy birthday mommy ❤️."

@amlevelyn commented:

"Happy birthday Empress 💓."

@nana_adwoa_agyiriwaa_afful commented:

"This is the day the Lord has made ....I Thank God for her life 👏👏."

Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful birthday gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown shared photos of herself in many beautiful gowns to mark her 47th birthday.

The photos courted the attention of Ghanaian celebrities and fans, who shared heartfelt messages to celebrate Nana Ama McBrown's special day.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: