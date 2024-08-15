Cookie Tee went on Instagram to celebrate actress Nana Ama McBrown on her birthday on Thursday, August 15, 2024

The media personality heaped praise on Nana Ama McBrown as she turned 47 years old

Many Ghanaians on social media thronged to the comment section to join Cookie Tee in celebrating the actress' new milestone

Media personality Cookie Tee joined a host of famous Ghanaian celebrities in celebrating actress Nana Ama McBrown's birthday on social media.

Cookie Tee eulogises Nana Ama McBrown

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee took to her Instagram page to share a photo and a heartwarming birthday message to celebrate Nana Ama McBrown as she turned 47 on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

In her social media post, the media personality praised the actress, who is also a TV personality on TV3's sister station, Onua TV, for being an inspirational figure to her and many Ghanaians who have encountered her in their daily lives.

Cookie Tee also hailed Nana Ama McBrown as a unique individual who brought joy and happiness to the people associated with her.

In the social media post, Cookie Tee wrote:

"National Empress Day!!! Happy birthday to one who inspires and brings light and joy to everyone around her. Here's to another year of being an awesome Empress. . . . Happy birthday, @iamamamcbrown ❤️❤️."

Below is Cookie Tee's Instagram post:

Fans celebrate Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown's fans and admirers thronged to the comments section of Cookie's social media post with birthday wishes. Many people showed their love and respect for the actress and acknowledged her excellence in the entertainment industry. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@damivistagp commented:

"August is indeed the Month of the Legends..Happy Birthday Queen."

@lindy_manuelzz commented:

"Happy birthday 🎁🎈🎊🎉 Nana."

@_bibiansawyerr commented:

"Happy birthday Empress 🎂🎂🎂🥰🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🎉🎉🎉."

@iam_anitabynum commented:

"Happy birthday queen 👑."

@tinababy_gh commented:

"Happy birthday mommy ❤️."

@amlevelyn commented:

"Happy birthday Empress 💓."

@nana_adwoa_agyiriwaa_afful commented:

"This is the day the Lord has made ....I Thank God for her life 👏👏."

Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful birthday gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown shared photos of herself in many beautiful gowns to mark her 47th birthday.

The photos courted the attention of Ghanaian celebrities and fans, who shared heartfelt messages to celebrate Nana Ama McBrown's special day.

