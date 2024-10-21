Curvy Ghanaian trans model Ohemartin celebrated on social media after being gifted a brand-new Mercedes Benz C-Class

She shared pictures on her social media pages and wrote touching words in the caption as she expressed her excitement over her luxury gift

Many people thronged the comment section to congratulate her and to share heartwarming words with her

Former Mfantsipim School (BOTWE) student and trans model Ohemartin excited many people when she flaunted the car gift she received.

Ohemartin flaunts car gift

On her Instagram page, Ohemartin shared a video showing the plush interior of her brand-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

In one of the Instagram posts, the curvy trans model wore a black dress that flaunted her fine legs. She posed beautifully while holding a bouquet of roses.

The former Botwe student praised God in the caption and noted that it was through Him she received such an expensive gift.

"GOD DID, GOT A GIFT 🥺💗"

The other post was a video showing her posing with the luxury car, and in the caption, she quoted a Bible verse and referred to herself as the black sheep.

"Psalm 23:5 & an all black Mercedes for the black sheep 🐑"

Ohemartin posing with her ca4.

Reactions to Ohemartin's luxury car

Many people congratulated Ohemartin in the comment section of the post. Others expressed their excitement as they gushed over the luxury car.

The exciting reactions from fans are below:

wesleykessegh said:

"Kaish 😍😍😍😍😍"

coco.f3la said:

"You took “BIG BIG things ni mo like” personal! 👏🏾🔥😍🤌🏾😮‍💨"

agyeiwaaofficial said:

"AS YOU SHOULDDD, congratulations ma!!!❤️❤️❤️"

kofi_kingin said:

"Congratulations Queen 😍💰"

vendajules said:

"Congratulations my Darling ❤️ you deserve more 😍❤️"

charles___owusu said:

"@ohemartin I'm screaming soooooo hard. Congrats B you deserve this any many more. You the one. The only one ❤️"

Video of the Mercedes Bens C-Class.

Blacko admires sleek Mercedes Benz

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Black Sherif admired a sleek Mercedes Benz AMG GT Black Series parked in the compound of a building he visited.

The musician, who was with an acquaintance, had a bright smile on his face as he checked out the vehicle.

The beautiful supercar is valued at a starting price of GH¢5.1 million, according to checks done by YEN.com.gh.

