Is Joy Taylor married? All we know about her marriage and dating history

Joy Taylor rose to fame due to her engaging role as moderator and co-host on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, a daily sports talk show aired on Fox Sports 1. In addition to her successful career, she has had romantic relationships with prominent figures. For instance, Joy Taylor married Richard Giannott, but their marriage ended a few years later.

Joy Taylor's profile summary

Full name Joy Allison Taylor Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Anthony Taylor Mother Georgia Taylor Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Richard Giannotti Children 1 Education Barry University Profession Media personality, television host Net worth $1 million Instagram @joytaylortalks Facebook @JoyTaylorMedia X (Twitter) @joytaylortalks TikTok @joytaylortalks

Who is Joy Taylor?

Joy was born Joy Allison Taylor on 17 January 1987 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States, to Anthony and Georgia Taylor. She was raised alongside her two brothers, Noah and Jason Taylor.

Her brother, Jason, is a former NFL player who played defensive end and outside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Washington Redskins.

The Pittsburgh native debuted her professional media career in 2019. She was employed by 790 AM The Ticket in Miami for three years. Joy later joined CBSSports.com, hosting various shows, including Thursday Night Live and Fantasy Football Today.

Is Joy Taylor married?

Joy is not married as of 2024. However, she was previously married to Richard Giannotti, the President of Athlete Asset Management.

Joy Taylor's ex-husband is a former baseball player who played for the LA Angels but featured mainly in the minor leagues between 2004 and 2006.

Following his retirement from a successful sports career, Giannotti became a financial advisor at Global Wealth Management Sports and Entertainment. The ex-couple first met during a business meeting in 2014 and later developed a romantic chemistry.

They dated for a while before tying the knot on 13 February 2016 through a lavish private wedding at the Biltmore Luxury Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida.

Joy Taylor's son, Beau with Giannotti, was born in 2016. A year into their marriage, the pair parted ways but never revealed the reason behind their separation to the public.

Joy Taylor's boyfriend list

Apart from her marriage to Richard Giannotti, the American television host has had some other relationships. Below are some prominent figures she has been involved with.

Earl Watson

What NBA player did Joy Taylor date? The American star was romantically linked to former NBA point guard and head coach Earl Watson, to whom she was engaged in September 2018. Earl Watson was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

The duo called off their engagement in November 2019. The reason behind Joy Taylor and Earl Watson's split is unclear. Additionally, it is alleged that the former couple bought a lavish $2.75m mansion in Encino, California.

Colin Cowherd

The Pittsburgh native was also alleged to be in a romantic relationship with Colin Cowherd, her former co-host on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Colin is an American sports media personality who has worked for ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, among other networks.

The duo first sparked dating rumours due to their chemistry on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, leading fans to speculate they were seeing each other. Despite the allegations, they denied the rumours, ascertaining they were just good friends.

FAQs

Who is Joy Taylor? She is an American media personality best known for her role as a television host for Shannon: Undisputed. What is Joy Taylor's age? Joy is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 17 January 1987 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. How did Joy Taylor become famous? She skyrocketed to stardom due to her work on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, a daily sports talk show aired on Fox Sports 1. Who is Joy Taylor's partner? The American TV host is seemingly single at the moment. However, she was previously married to Richard Giannotti between 2016 and 2017. Which college did Joy Taylor attend? Joy attended Barry University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Communications in 2009. How much does Joy Taylor make? According to The Sports Lite and Pulse Sports, her annual salary from her career at Fox Sports is between $100,000 and $148,000. What is Joy Taylor's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American media personality has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

Joy Taylor married Richard Giannotti in a lavish wedding in 2016. However, they called off their marriage one year later. Since then, she has been linked with prominent figures like Earl Watson and Colin Cowherd.

