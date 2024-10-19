Christian Nodal is an award-winning Mexican singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He first gained fame in 2016 after releasing his cover song, Adiós Amor. Nodal gained more prominence with the releases of hits such as Probablemente, Te Fallé, Ayayay!, and Me Dejé Llevar. But does Christian Nodal's net worth reflect his successful career in the music industry?

Christian Nodal at the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear (L) and on the red carpet at the Casino in Las Vegas (R). Photo: Swan Gallet, Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

Christian Nodal started his music career in 2016. He released his debut studio album, Me Dejé Llevar, in 2017. The talented songwriter has since attracted the attention of other artists and won top music awards, such as the Latin Grammy Awards. Due to his immense success, many have been eager to know Christian Nodal's net worth.

Christian Nodal's profile summary

Full name Christian Jesús González Nodal Gender Male Date of birth 11 January 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Caborca, Sonora, México Current residence Caborca, Sonora, México Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 68 Weight in pounds 150 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Father Jaime González Mother Cristina Silvia Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá Children 1 Profession Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Net worth $20 million Instagram @nodal TikTok @christiannodal YouTube Christian Nodal Facebook @christiannodaloficialmx

Christian Nodal's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christian Nodal's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be $20 million. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his successful music career, with tours and record sales forming the bulk.

Cars

The Mexican entertainer has owned several high-end cars, including the Ferrari 488 GTB, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, and Lamborghini Urus. Recently, Christian bought a Black Cadillac Escalade Sport, allegedly at $2.5 million.

Christian Nodal's background

Christian Jesús González Nodal was born on 11 January 1999 in Caborca, Sonora, México to Jaime González and Cristina Silvia Nodal. His father was an orchestra director and owned an artist management agency.

Nodal's mom has served as his representative and manager since he started his career. She was also a member of a Mariachi band during her youth. Christian grew up alongside his two younger siblings: a brother, Jaime Alonso González, and a sister, Amely González. Amely is an Instagram model with over 421 thousand followers on her page.

What made Christian Nodal famous?

He rose to stardom through his fusion of mariachi and norteño music, sometimes with pop hooks. His extensive vocal range and vaquero charm have also made him one of the best in regional Mexican music.

Top 5 facts about Christian Nodal. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images (modified by author)

Given his familial background of musicians and singers, Christian began creating music at the tender age of 4. He then ventured into playing musical instruments, and by the time he was 13 years old, Nodal had independently mastered piano, guitar, trumpet, and later the accordion.

The Mexican singer started his music career in April 2016 after signing a record deal with Universal Music Latin. The same year, he released a cover song, Adiós Amor, as his debut single.

The release of his debut studio album, Me Dejé Llevar, in August 2017 marked a watershed moment in his career, laying the groundwork for a promising career. On 10 May 2019, he released his second studio album, Ahora. The album topped the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

The Caborca native's first EP, Lo Más Nuevo, was released in 2018, followed by Forajido four years later. His third EP, Forajido 2, released on 29 May 2023, placed him on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. He has since released several notable songs, including:

Probablemente

Te Fallé

Ayayay!

Me Dejé Llevar

Ojalá

Aquí Abajo

Dime Cómo Quieres

Más No Puedo

Mamacita

Venganza Cumplida

Who is Christian Nodal's wife?

Christian is married to his long-term girlfriend and American-Mexican musician Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá. The pair met in January 2018 in a press conference alongside Ángela's father and brother.

Christian and Ángela married on 24 July 2024 in San Gabriel de las Palmas, Morelos, Mexico. The Probablemente singer posted the photo of their wedding on his Instagram page. He captioned the picture:

24.7.24.

Did Christian Nodal have a baby?

The Ojalá singer shares a daughter, Inti Nodal, with his ex-girlfriend, Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli. Emilia is a well-known rapper and singer from Argentina. Some of her hit songs are Chapiadora and Toda. Inti was born on 14 September 2023, meaning she is one year old as of 2024.

What is Christian Nodal's height?

Christian Nodal performs during his "Forajido Tour" concert in Managua. Photo: OSWALDO RIVAS.

The Mexican singer is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Does Christian Nodal have tattoos on his body?

Nodal is famous for his love for body art and has tattooed his body and face with several art designs. One of Nodal's notable inkings is the inscriptions on his right sleeve, which include a skull with numeral numbers and a clock. The musician expressed his love for tattoos in one of his interviews. He said:

Mostly, I want to look clean. I really like my tattoos and I love tattoos in general, I’m gonna open a tattoo shop in Los Angeles soon.

Where is Christian Nodal now?

Nodal lives in Mexico. The popular singer is still focusing on his music career. He was scheduled to perform in Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah, during the first weekend of October 2024. However, the event was cancelled after he was hospitalised in Mexico with a stomach infection.

FAQs

Who is Christian Nodal? He is a prominent singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Sonora, Mexico. What is Christian Nodal's age? The Mexican singer is 25 years old as of 2024. He was born on 11 January 1999. What is Christian Nodal's full name? His full name is Christian Jesús González Nodal. Does Christian Nodal have a wife? He is married to Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá. The two walked down the aisle in July 2024. Is Christian Nodal going to be a dad? There are no records of the multi-instrumentalist becoming a father soon. However, he has a daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli. What is Christian Nodal's net worth in dollars? It is alleged to be $20 million. What is Christian Nodal's height? The popular songwriter is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Christian Nodal's net worth reflects his success as a singer and songwriter in the entertainment industry. He has been in the industry for almost a decade and boasts three studio albums with several hit songs. Christian recently exchanged marriage vows with a fellow singer, Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá.

