Kendra Wilkinson's net worth: What is the former Playboy bunny worth?

Kendra Wilkinson is a popular television personality and real estate agent from the United States. She came into the limelight due to her role in the E! reality television series The Girls Next Door. She is also famous as Hugh Hefner's ex-wife. Due to her popularity, her fortune has been a topic of interest among her fans. So what is Kendra Wilkinson's net worth?

From her early days as a Playboy model to her current role as a real estate agent, Kendra Wilkinson has consistently found ways to monetise her talents and capitalise on opportunities. Due to her impressive career, Kendra Wilkinson's net worth has grown significantly.

Kendra Wilkinson's profile summary

Full name Kendra Leigh Wilkinson Gender Female Date of birth 12 June 1985 Age 39 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Eric Wilkinson Mother Patti Wilkinson Siblings 1 Children 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Hank Baskett Profession Reality TV star, author, real estate agent Net worth $6 million Instagram @kendrawilkinson Facebook

What is Kendra Wilkinson's net worth?

What is Kendra's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, she has an alleged net worth of $6 million. Her fortune is primarily attributed to her successful career as a TV personality and entrepreneur.

Kendra Wilkinson's career journey

Over the years, the American celebrity has accumulated significant wealth from her successful career and ventures. Below is a complete breakdown of how the popular reality star stuck up her wealth:

Reality TV projects

In 2005, the American star was featured in The Girls Next Door. She was one of Hugh Hefner's main girlfriends, alongside Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, which immediately skyrocketed her to stardom. However, in 2009, Wilkinson moved out of the Playboy Mansion after meeting her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, a professional football player.

Wilkinson later starred in her self-titled show, Kendra, which solely focused on her life after leaving the Playboy Mansion and getting engaged. She also contested in the twelfth season of Dancing with the Stars but was eliminated in the seventh week of 2011. Wilkinson and her family started a new reality show on WE TV, Kendra on Top.

It premiered on 5 June 2012 and ran until 2017. She also appeared in Celebrity Wife Swap and the British reality show I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Kendra is also an accomplished actress and producer. According to her IMDb profile, she is known for her roles in The House Bunny (2008), Scary Movie 4 (2006), and Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000).

Authorship

The American star published a memoir, Sliding Into Home, on 6 July 2010. Her second book, Being Kendra, was published on 20 October 2011. The book is about her life after having a child, motherhood, and marriage.

Real estate ventures

Does Kendra sell real estate? She currently sells real estate in Los Angeles. In 2020, Kendra took real estate classes and passed the California real estate exam. She was later hired as a real estate agent by The Agency, a luxury real estate company founded by Mauricio Umansky.

On 17 November 2021, Discovery+ premiered Kendra Sells Hollywood, her reality series that follows her real estate career in Los Angeles. The show ran for two seasons before it was cancelled.

What is Kendra Wilkinson doing now?

Kendra is a Douglas Elliman real estate agent who covers some of Los Angeles' most coveted properties, such as Malibu, Calabasas, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.

How much did Kendra Wilkinson's house sell for?

The exact amount she sold her marital house in Beverly Hills is unknown. She originally listed the house for $2,495 thousand in June 2021 but had to cut the price to sell it.

Is Kendra Wilkinson married?

Wilkinson is not married. However, she was previously married to former football player Hank Baskett. The ex-couple walked down the aisle on 27 June 2009 at the Playboy Mansion in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

They have two children: a son, Hank Randall Baskett IV, and a daughter, Alijah Mary Baskett. Hank Randall was born on 11 December 2009 in Indiana, while Alijah Mary Baskett was born in May 2014 in Los Angeles.

However, the two divorced in 2018, with Kendra filing for divorce on 6 April 2018 and seeking to restore her maiden name. After their divorce, she and Hank maintained a cordial relationship. During an interview with the People, Kendra said Hank was the greatest father of her children. She said;

Hank is an amazing person, and I'm so lucky to have been married to him. He is the greatest father. And to be honest, it's going to be hard to find another man like him because the bar was set so high.

FAQs

Who is Kendra Wilkinson? She is a popular American TV personality, actress, and real estate agent. How old is Kendra Wilkinson? The real estate agent is 39 years old as of 2024. She was born on 12 June 1985. Who are Kendra Wilkinson's parents? Her parents are Eric and Patti Wilkinson. They divorced when she was eight years old. Is Kendra Wilkinson married? No, the reality TV star is not married. However, she was previously married to Hank Baskett. Where is Kendra Wilkinson now? She is a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman in Los Angeles. What is Kendra Sells' net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $6 million.

Kendra Wilkinson's net worth is a testament to her resilience, business acumen, and ability to adapt to changing circumstances. From her early days as a Playboy model to her current role as a real estate agent, Wilkinson has consistently found ways to monetise her talents and capitalise on opportunities.

