Who is Trevor Donovan's wife? The Hallmark star’s dating history revealed

Trevor Donovan is an actor, producer, and model, famous for starring in TV series such as 90210 and Sun Records. But who is Trevor Donovan’s wife? As of now, Donovan is not married, and he rarely talks about his relationship publicly. He remains focused on his thriving career in the entertainment industry.

Trevor Donovan attends the special screening of the Hallmark movie Groundswell (L), and the Detroit Screening of Wolf Hound (R). Photo: Michael S. Schwartz, Aaron J. Thornton (modified by author)

Trevor Donovan's profile summary

Full name Trevor Donovan Neubauer Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 1978 Age 46 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′3″ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings Jake Donovan Relationship status Single Education The Art Institute of Los Angeles Profession Actor, producer, model Net worth $15 million Instagram @trevordonovan TikTok @trevordonovan Facebook @mrtrevordonovan X (Twitter) @TrevDon

Who is Trevor Donovan's wife?

Trevor Donovan is not married and has never been married before. The actor keeps his private affairs away from the spotlight, and he has never been in any confirmed relationship.

Trevor Donovan's love life: a look at his dating history

Donovan has been romantically linked to several celebrity women. Have a closer look at his love life and uncover details about his past relationships.

Sonia Rockwell (2006–2009)

Sonia Rockwell attends the Top Gun x Christopher Bates collection launch event at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Rockwell is an established American actress, producer, and screenwriter. She rose to prominence following her portrayal of Emma Dowell in the hit TV series Being Mary Jane in 2017. The actress gained more fame through her roles in other TV series such as Pam & Tommy and American Crime.

Trevor allegedly dated the Being Mary Jane actress from 2006 to 2009. However, the rumoured relationship between Rockwell and Trevor has never been confirmed.

Mary Kerry Kennedy (early 2010s)

Kerry Kennedy speaks onstage during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2024 Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Kerry Kennedy is a well-known lawyer, author, and human rights activist from the United States. She is the daughter of former U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the niece of former United States President John F.

The 90210 star and Kerry sparked dating rumours in the early 2010s. The pair's dating speculation emerged after they were photographed several times enjoying each other's company in public in the early 2010s. For example, Daily Mail obtained the photo of Mary and Trevor hanging out together romantically in 2012 in Park City, Utah, United States.

Later, in February 2014, an unknown member of the famous Kennedy family confessed to the Daily Mail that Kerry and the actor were not dating and the pair's friendship was purely platonic.

In 2020, the Savages actor shared his photo with Kerry's mother on his Instagram page. Donovan disclosed that he had shared a close bond with both Kerry and her mom since 2012. He captioned the picture:

This is Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy. I've been friends with Ethel and her daughter Kerry for about 8 years now. They're amazing humans. The RFK foundation has and continues to help so many in need. Who was President of your country when you were born?

Paris Jackson (2017)

Paris Jackson attends the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Tennis Club de Paris in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Paris is a model, actress, singer, and daughter of Michael Jackson, the late American multitalented singer and dancer. Donovan and Paris reportedly dated in 2017. The alleged relationship between the two emerged after they were photographed holding hands as they walked in Malibu, Los Angeles in July 2017.

A few days later, the model denied the relationship allegations between her and Donovan through a since-deleted X (Twitter) post. She shared her three photos holding hands with her female friends on her X (Twitter) page and stated that hand-holding in public is a common thing.

Donovan's representative also revealed to Just Jared on 10 July 2017 that the actor and Paris were not in a relationship, but were just close friends. Her representative said that the duo were both working on an animal adoption campaign at that time.

Emma Slater (2022–2023)

Emma Slater at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Slater, an English professional dancer and choreographer, allegedly dated Donovan between 2022 and 2023. Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater's relationship speculations emerged following the pair's chemistry on the ballroom floor after they were partnered for Dancing with the Star Season 31, in September 2022.

On 27 September 2022, during an interview with US Magazine, the British choreographer addressed the chemistry between her and Donovan on Dancing with the Star. She said,

We really do get on and have great chemistry, which made this dance so much easier.

The following year, the Sun Records star denied having an affair with Emma on his X (Twitter) account. He explained that Emma was only his close friend, and their deep bond emerged during their partnership on Dancing with the Star.

FAQs

Who is Trevor Donovan? He is a famous American actor, producer, and model. Donovan rose to stardom for starring in 90210 and Savages. How old is Trevor Donovan? The producer is 46 years old as of April 2025. He was born on 11 October 1978. What is Trevor Donovan's ethnicity? Donovan belongs to a white ethnic background. Does Trevor Donovan have a wife? No, the Hollywood actor does not have a wife and has never been married. Who is Trevor Donovan's girlfriend? He is seemingly single as of this writing. Who are Trevor Donovan's children? The American model does not have children. Does Trevor Donovan sing in real life? Yes, Trevor is a singer and guitarist. He sang the song Fields of Gold in the movie A Harvest Homecoming. Is Trevor Donovan a natural blonde? Yes, the entertainer was born with blonde hair and has never bleached his hair.

Trevor Donovan doesn't have a wife. Additionally, he has kept his love life under wraps and has never been in any confirmed relationship. However, Trevor has been linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Kerry Kennedy, Paris Jackson, and Emma Slater.

