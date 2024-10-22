Serwaa Amihere has addressed her alleged arrest for the first time in an interview, days after a viral photo of her getting apprehended caused a frenzy

The photo later turned out to be from Piesie Esther's music video shoot, and according to Serwaa, the chatter on social media did not bother her

Multiple blogs had spread false news about the incident, leading many to believe that the media personality had really been taken into police custody

Popular media personality Serwaa Amihere has addressed the viral photo that led to widespread rumours of her arrest, for the first time.

In an interview with GH One, Serwaa Amihere clarified that the photo, which showed her being 'apprehended', was taken during a video shoot for a song by gospel singer Piesie Esther.

The image caused confusion on social media after multiple blogs shared it, leading many to believe the popular broadcaster had been taken into custody.

However, the picture was part of a scene from Piesie Esther's upcoming music video. The Ghana Police Service issued a statement that the media personality had not been arrested.

Serwaa said she was not bothered by the rumours, explaining that she knew the truth behind the image and remained calm throughout the online frenzy.

She added that the situation did not affect her at all, as she was fully aware of what was happening.

She also shared that Piesie Esther had contacted her out of concern when the photo started making rounds, but she reassured her and others that it was just part of a music video and nothing serious.

Serwaa's reaction gets folks talking

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Serwaa Amihere addressing the viral 'arrest' pic.

naa_ladj3 said:

"People r actually looking for your downfall Serwaa so u got to be very careful.Don’t think they care too much."

brand_pipo commented:

"Piesie...Piesieee...if that's the story we hear😂"

nkunimwellington said:

"People always wanna hear the misfortune of others .😢"

Teaser video of 'arrest' goes viral

A teaser of the music video, which had caused confusion, was released shortly after the drama.

YEN.com.gh also reported that the trailer of the controversial music video has since gone viral.

Aside from Serwaa Amihere, her mother and actor Fred Amugi were also cast in the music video.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

