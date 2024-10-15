A behind-the-scenes video of Serwaa Amihere's staged arrest has surfaced on social media

The footage was taken from the set of gospel musician Piesie Esther's music video shoot

The video garnered reactions from Ghanaians who commented on the trending clip

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere made the headlines after a video of her staged arrest surfaced on social media.

Media personality Serwaa Amihere's staged arrest video surfaces on social media. Photo source: @serwaaamihere

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, rumours circulated that the GHOne TV broadcaster had been arrested after she was spotted being escorted in handcuffs by police personnel in a viral photo.

The Ghana Police Service later released a statement denying claims of Serwaa's arrest and shared that the photo originated from a music video.

Serwaa Amihere's 'arrest' video surfaces online

Blogger Sika Official took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of Serwaa Amihere happily laughing as the police officers handcuffed her and whisked her away from the premises of a big mansion by car.

The behind-the-scenes video confirmed the Ghana Police Service's statement and showed the GHOne TV presenter on the set of a music video shoot for gospel musician Piesie Esther.

Further details about the song and the video involving Serwaa Amihere are still unknown.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's staged arrest video

YEN.com.gh has gathered reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

_phycho1 commented:

"The question is, is that even Serwaa Amihere, so why should the bloggers in this be doing these kinds of work."

y3naware commented:

"Okay now we know the truth."

Overrated_Boss commented:

"So it was a skit? And I was defending her? Lmao."

kimokush400 commented:

"The fact she’s in a gospel music video doesn’t change what she did and she looks less confident without makeup. Just my speculations."

um_jeed commented:

"She is really beautiful without makeup."

Pro_designer_ commented:

"Eii Ghana de3 news dey travel pass speed of light sef 😂😂😂."

AJ_Cardi commented:

"So this is why people are spreading false information about Serwaa Amihere."

Serwaa Amihere performs with Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere attended Daddy Lumba's 60th birthday celebration event at Bay View Village in Accra on Sunday, September 31, 2024.

A viral video showed the media personality and the music legend performing some of the latter's classics on stage for the event's guests, with many netizens praising the beauty.

